Hello everyone,
A new regular update for Dark Hours is now live! In this update, we’re introducing a new rotation of maps for all game environments except the recently added Cruise Ship. This means you’ll now have the opportunity to explore 8 new maps for the Auction House, Museum, Casino, and Power Plant. Let’s start a new heist night!
In addition, we’ve been working hard to fix performance and optimization issues you’ve reported over the past few days. While improvements are added to this update, we will continue investigating these issues in the coming days—more improvements are on the way.
You can read the complete patch notes just below 🔽
Have fun!
Raven
Patchnote #51 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21386) - 26/08/2025
Monster
Driftborn Movement Fix: Fixed a bug where the Driftborn stopped moving when a player opened a door.
Salt Driftborn Fix: Fixed a bug where the Driftborn didn’t react to a player throwing a salt shaker at it
SFX Driftborn & Salt:Added a reaction SFX for the Driftborn when hit by salt
Driftborn Dissolve Fix: Fixed a bug where the Driftborn could trigger its dissolve effect for no apparent reason
Monster Overlap Dynamic Modifie: This option has been adjusted to improve in-game performance
Gameplay
Washing Machine NEW: You can now put your allies in a machine and give them a proper cleaning
LD
Environment Seeds Modified: Replaced the seeds for Auction House, Museum, Casino, and Power Plant
Toilet Cabin Fix: Fixed the toilet booth collider to prevent players from crawling next to it
Display Case Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a display case that spawned too close to the stairs
Laser Vault Fix: Fixed a bug where a laser could sometimes be embedded in a pillar in the cruise ship vault mini-game
Sofa Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a bug where sofas were spawning lower than they should
Trashcan Fix: Fixed a bug where trashcans could block monster navigation
General
Van Cinematique Fix: Fixed a bug where clients only saw a wheel instead of the van in the intro cinematic
Electrocuted Animation Fix: The electrocution animation stopped while the electrocution effect was still ongoing
Missing Rain in Casino Fix: Fixed a bug where the rain in the casino patio could sometimes be missing
Known Bugs:
Performance issues in Cruise Ships are still under investigation and will be normally mostly solved on monday
The rejoin feature still has a few glitches, such as contract desynchronization.
