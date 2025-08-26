Hello everyone,

A new regular update for Dark Hours is now live! In this update, we’re introducing a new rotation of maps for all game environments except the recently added Cruise Ship. This means you’ll now have the opportunity to explore 8 new maps for the Auction House, Museum, Casino, and Power Plant. Let’s start a new heist night!

In addition, we’ve been working hard to fix performance and optimization issues you’ve reported over the past few days. While improvements are added to this update, we will continue investigating these issues in the coming days—more improvements are on the way.

You can read the complete patch notes just below 🔽

Have fun!

Patchnote #51 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21386) - 26/08/2025

Monster

Driftborn Movement Fix : Fixed a bug where the Driftborn stopped moving when a player opened a door.

Salt Driftborn Fix : Fixed a bug where the Driftborn didn’t react to a player throwing a salt shaker at it

SFX Driftborn & Salt :Added a reaction SFX for the Driftborn when hit by salt

Driftborn Dissolve Fix : Fixed a bug where the Driftborn could trigger its dissolve effect for no apparent reason

Monster Overlap Dynamic Modifie: This option has been adjusted to improve in-game performance



Gameplay

Washing Machine NEW: You can now put your allies in a machine and give them a proper cleaning



LD

Environment Seeds Modified : Replaced the seeds for Auction House, Museum, Casino, and Power Plant



Toilet Cabin Fix : Fixed the toilet booth collider to prevent players from crawling next to it



Display Case Cruise Ship Fix : Fixed a display case that spawned too close to the stairs



Laser Vault Fix : Fixed a bug where a laser could sometimes be embedded in a pillar in the cruise ship vault mini-game



Sofa Cruise Ship Fix : Fixed a bug where sofas were spawning lower than they should



Trashcan Fix: Fixed a bug where trashcans could block monster navigation



General

Van Cinematique Fix : Fixed a bug where clients only saw a wheel instead of the van in the intro cinematic



Electrocuted Animation Fix : The electrocution animation stopped while the electrocution effect was still ongoing



Missing Rain in Casino Fix: Fixed a bug where the rain in the casino patio could sometimes be missing



