- Started overhauling balance
- Added some new cards
- Units whose effects have been modified now have differently colored attack and health icons
- Cards that destroy multiple units at once will now destroy them all at the same time before any death effects are triggered
- The exhaust icon on generated cards now says which card generated it when hovered
- The status effects window (accessed by hovering the bottom right of a card's effects window) now shows which card has given it an effect (for example Haste from Cupcake is now shown there)
- Improved the enemy deck assigning algorithm
- Added more card draw for enemies
- Fixed certain start of battle relics not working under specific circumstances
- Minor changes to parrot's feather triggering animation
- Lunchbox now gives 5 Health instead of 10
- Fixed upgraded cards' stats showing initial values after being upgraded in the shop
- Fixed a bug related to magic mirror sometimes summoning an incorrect copy of a unit that has been modified by the king's dice
- Enemies have golden cards more often after stage 1
- Changed magic mirror to preserve the current status of the unit's status effects
- Enemies can no longer have very bad cards on later stages
- Exhaustion modifier and whirlpool relic now also deal 3 damage at the start of every turn if your deck becomes empty
- Treasure Chest is now exhausted when destroyed
- Fixed the Guard icon disappearing too soon on a unit when it was destroyed
- Adjusted some cards
- Mister Skelebones can no longer summon itself
- Reduced cost of cards and items in the shop
- Fixed a case where copying a unit with haste (that has attacked) caused the copy to not have haste
- Rest sites now have the option to give a unit +2/+1 or +1/+2, instead of +2/+2
- Pocket Watch now also destroys all enemy units when it triggers
- Other minor fixes and adjustments
Update for August 26
Update notes via Steam Community
I want to apologize for the slow update due to personal life getting in the way. Rest assured I will continue updating the game, even if it takes longer than expected. Feel free to post feedback here about what you would like to see in future updates!
