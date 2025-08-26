 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742635
Update notes via Steam Community
I want to apologize for the slow update due to personal life getting in the way. Rest assured I will continue updating the game, even if it takes longer than expected. Feel free to post feedback here about what you would like to see in future updates!

  • Started overhauling balance
  • Added some new cards
  • Units whose effects have been modified now have differently colored attack and health icons
  • Cards that destroy multiple units at once will now destroy them all at the same time before any death effects are triggered
  • The exhaust icon on generated cards now says which card generated it when hovered
  • The status effects window (accessed by hovering the bottom right of a card's effects window) now shows which card has given it an effect (for example Haste from Cupcake is now shown there)
  • Improved the enemy deck assigning algorithm
  • Added more card draw for enemies
  • Fixed certain start of battle relics not working under specific circumstances
  • Minor changes to parrot's feather triggering animation
  • Lunchbox now gives 5 Health instead of 10
  • Fixed upgraded cards' stats showing initial values after being upgraded in the shop
  • Fixed a bug related to magic mirror sometimes summoning an incorrect copy of a unit that has been modified by the king's dice
  • Enemies have golden cards more often after stage 1
  • Changed magic mirror to preserve the current status of the unit's status effects
  • Enemies can no longer have very bad cards on later stages
  • Exhaustion modifier and whirlpool relic now also deal 3 damage at the start of every turn if your deck becomes empty
  • Treasure Chest is now exhausted when destroyed
  • Fixed the Guard icon disappearing too soon on a unit when it was destroyed
  • Adjusted some cards
  • Mister Skelebones can no longer summon itself
  • Reduced cost of cards and items in the shop
  • Fixed a case where copying a unit with haste (that has attacked) caused the copy to not have haste
  • Rest sites now have the option to give a unit +2/+1 or +1/+2, instead of +2/+2
  • Pocket Watch now also destroys all enemy units when it triggers
  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 2892061
