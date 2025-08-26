Started overhauling balance



Added some new cards



Units whose effects have been modified now have differently colored attack and health icons



Cards that destroy multiple units at once will now destroy them all at the same time before any death effects are triggered



The exhaust icon on generated cards now says which card generated it when hovered



The status effects window (accessed by hovering the bottom right of a card's effects window) now shows which card has given it an effect (for example Haste from Cupcake is now shown there)



Improved the enemy deck assigning algorithm



Added more card draw for enemies



Fixed certain start of battle relics not working under specific circumstances



Minor changes to parrot's feather triggering animation



Lunchbox now gives 5 Health instead of 10



Fixed upgraded cards' stats showing initial values after being upgraded in the shop



Fixed a bug related to magic mirror sometimes summoning an incorrect copy of a unit that has been modified by the king's dice



Enemies have golden cards more often after stage 1



Changed magic mirror to preserve the current status of the unit's status effects



Enemies can no longer have very bad cards on later stages



Exhaustion modifier and whirlpool relic now also deal 3 damage at the start of every turn if your deck becomes empty



Treasure Chest is now exhausted when destroyed



Fixed the Guard icon disappearing too soon on a unit when it was destroyed



Adjusted some cards



Mister Skelebones can no longer summon itself



Reduced cost of cards and items in the shop



Fixed a case where copying a unit with haste (that has attacked) caused the copy to not have haste



Rest sites now have the option to give a unit +2/+1 or +1/+2, instead of +2/+2



Pocket Watch now also destroys all enemy units when it triggers



Other minor fixes and adjustments



I want to apologize for the slow update due to personal life getting in the way. Rest assured I will continue updating the game, even if it takes longer than expected. Feel free to post feedback here about what you would like to see in future updates!