26 August 2025 Build 19742553
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

- Dialogue would sometimes softlock by not knowing which key to use, this is now fixed! if they dont know what key to use, they'll now say some different dialogue instead of softlocking.. but hopefully it wont need to show up!
- Rebirth 2's intro dialogue is now in the correct dialogue match case. it'll make sense now!
- Areas shouldnt delete themselves anymore, I PROMISE.
- REBIRTHS ARE WORKING. if they werent working for you then i have no damn idea why though, they work for me though!

