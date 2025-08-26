1.9 Blueprints and Automatic Clock Speed

Blueprints

When choosing to place a machine, there is a new option to choose a blueprint. Blueprints are similar to outposts, except they have a limit and a calculated value associated with them and the contents of the blueprint can be duplicated. The value calculated for the blueprint will be how many copies of that blueprint you will need, which you can optionally set a limit on. In order to calculate a blueprint, you will need at least one limit on a machine inside the blueprint, so that it can define what a single copy of a blueprint is, and you will also need to either have a limit on the blueprint or hook the blueprint up to something outside of the blueprint that does have a limit, so that it can define how many copies of that blueprint are needed.



You can right click on a blueprint or outpost for its menu where there is a new option to toggle being a blueprint on or off. So you can switch between an outpost or a blueprint without having to remake anything.

There is also an Auto Round feature for the blueprint. Since you cannot make a partial blueprint, the Auto Round feature will automatically round the blueprint up to the next whole number. When this rounding happens, the values inside the blueprint will be adjusted down to show how much each copy of the blueprint gets used. When in Auto Round mode, the background for the limit field is set to black.

The default state of Auto Round can be set in the Machine Defaults section in the Settings menu as well as mass applied there. You can also mass apply this as toggling this setting for one machine also toggles it for all selected machines.

Automatic Clock Speed Calculations

In the right click menu of machines with clock speed, next to the existing clock speed field are now minus and plus buttons. The minus button lowers the clock speed so that the calculated value of the machine is the next whole number up. The plus button raises the clock speed so that the calculated value of the machine is the next whole number down. This will not allow clock speeds greater than 250%.

There is a new Auto Round feature found in the right click menu of machines with clock speed, similar to blueprints. This one however automatically adjusts the clock speed down in order to round a machine’s calculated value up to the next whole number. While in Auto Round mode, the clock speed and limit input field have their backgrounds set to black. This is because Auto Round mode needs to automatically adjust those fields. Editing those fields will automatically toggle off Auto Round mode. Manually toggling off Auto Round mode will restore those fields to what you had entered before toggling Auto Round mode on.

Numbers

In the Settings menu is a new Numbers section. This allows you to control how numbers are displayed in various places throughout the app. It allows toggling between showing the exact fractional amount or showing a decimal amount. When showing the decimal amount, it allows customizing how many decimal places it shows and what rounding scheme to use. In most places the default decimal amount is rounded to 2 decimal places and the rounding scheme is to the nearest, that is, normal rounding. The clock speed hover text however defaults to rounding to 4 decimal places, because that is the accuracy allowed in game for clock speeds, as well as rounding up instead of nearest to ensure enough capacity.



Other Changes

When adjusting the clock speed, machine MK, or node purity while in Parts Per Minute mode, an entered limit will change to reflect this change. Many people where confused in scenarios when a limit of 60 parts per minute was entered and they overclocked to 200% and it was still set to 60 parts per minute. Now it will automatically change that limit from 60 to 120. In addition, the parts per minute limit will always reflect the outputted parts per minute regardless of the clock speed, machine MK or node purity set.



Added the backspace keybind to delete a machine in addition to the delete key.



As well as various bug fixes.