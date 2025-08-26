a bug where players were unable to join their friends lobbies because they would be incorrectly kicked by anticheat checks
a bug where freeze/wisp could cause someone to become immune to fireball until frozen again
a bug where players with low fps would die from fall dmg after respawning
fixed freeze sfx
frogs nerfed
bug related to public lobby finder
more anticheat based changes
V 0.7.9 hotfixes
