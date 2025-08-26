 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742527
Update notes via Steam Community
a bug where players were unable to join their friends lobbies because they would be incorrectly kicked by anticheat checks

a bug where freeze/wisp could cause someone to become immune to fireball until frozen again

a bug where players with low fps would die from fall dmg after respawning

fixed freeze sfx

frogs nerfed

bug related to public lobby finder

more anticheat based changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3716601
