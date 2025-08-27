 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19742517 Edited 27 August 2025 – 10:39:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update brings a new flower, the Hydrangea, and a new shop building, the Farming Academy, where you can prestige your items for bigger rewards!

New Content:

  • New decorations: Gardener Table, Gardener Shelves, Waterwheel Fountain

  • New Town building: Farming academy, where you can prestige your farm items for bigger rewards.

  • New flower: Hydrangea (5 variants)

Improvements:

  • Added a setting to disable weather effects

  • Added a setting to disable Event lighting/weather effects (pink grass)

  • Input from controllers other than the current one (the one that was pressed on the "Press A to start" screen) is ignored. Also they won't vibrate.

  • Modified cloud conflict dialog so it's a bit easier to understand what's going on and the possible choices.

  • Added pet interactions to some decorations (such as the dog house or cat tower).

  • Added a dialog when unexpected system date that could cause problems with the save is detected.

  • Added a setting to prevent private lobbies from showing on any listing (can only be joined via invite).

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed some item icons (flowers and some town decorations) being partially transparent

  • Fixed incorrect fuel depot capacity shown on Shop

  • Fixed "quest only" arrow signs allowing guests to plant event items

  • (Probably) Fixed icon not being shown on the prospection table.

  • Fixed food not being distributed properly when splitting an animal group.

  • Fixed game disabling Cross-Platform when quickly opening and closing the Find Farms section right after opening the game.

Today's Farm showcase: "The sunset on our lake" by Empress_

Honorable Mention: "My daughter wanted some pixel art" by Ella666 - QAQJXR

