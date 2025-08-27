Today's update brings a new flower, the Hydrangea, and a new shop building, the Farming Academy, where you can prestige your items for bigger rewards!

New Content:

New Town building: Farming academy, where you can prestige your farm items for bigger rewards.

Improvements:

Added a setting to disable weather effects

Added a setting to disable Event lighting/weather effects (pink grass)

Input from controllers other than the current one (the one that was pressed on the "Press A to start" screen) is ignored. Also they won't vibrate.

Modified cloud conflict dialog so it's a bit easier to understand what's going on and the possible choices.

Added pet interactions to some decorations (such as the dog house or cat tower).

Added a dialog when unexpected system date that could cause problems with the save is detected.