Today's update brings a new flower, the Hydrangea, and a new shop building, the Farming Academy, where you can prestige your items for bigger rewards!
New Content:
New decorations: Gardener Table, Gardener Shelves, Waterwheel Fountain
New Town building: Farming academy, where you can prestige your farm items for bigger rewards.
New flower: Hydrangea (5 variants)
Improvements:
Added a setting to disable weather effects
Added a setting to disable Event lighting/weather effects (pink grass)
Input from controllers other than the current one (the one that was pressed on the "Press A to start" screen) is ignored. Also they won't vibrate.
Modified cloud conflict dialog so it's a bit easier to understand what's going on and the possible choices.
Added pet interactions to some decorations (such as the dog house or cat tower).
Added a dialog when unexpected system date that could cause problems with the save is detected.
Added a setting to prevent private lobbies from showing on any listing (can only be joined via invite).
Bugfixes:
Fixed some item icons (flowers and some town decorations) being partially transparent
Fixed incorrect fuel depot capacity shown on Shop
Fixed "quest only" arrow signs allowing guests to plant event items
(Probably) Fixed icon not being shown on the prospection table.
Fixed food not being distributed properly when splitting an animal group.
Fixed game disabling Cross-Platform when quickly opening and closing the Find Farms section right after opening the game.
Today's Farm showcase: "The sunset on our lake" by Empress_
Honorable Mention: "My daughter wanted some pixel art" by Ella666 - QAQJXR
