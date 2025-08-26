New Mouse Mode

I am really hoping this resolved the "floaty" mouse issue some players are having. This new mode (which is optional at this time) will translate the Windows mouse position into the game window. This issue has been due to several problems I faced early on in the game's development.

Problem:

The issue with this approach has been that since the game window is scaled, the Windows mouse will move very fast if the game window is larger than the default 640 x 360 window size.

Solution:

To account for this, in the new mode, I adjust the actual Windows cursor speed to compensate.

Problem:

The problem with this approach was that if the game crashed, or was ended prematurely, it would keep the mouse in the new, slow mode.

Solution:

This is the main new feature at this point. I have adjusted the script so that it automatically changes back to the original mouse speed whenever the mouse leaves the game window, or if the window focus changes to a different program. I am hoping this will be enough to prevent players from having to manually re-set their mouse speed.

Options Menu - How to Set it Up

To set up the new mouse mode, go to the options panel, and click the check-box labeled "Windows Mouse" and it should automatically adjust the way your mouse works. remember to click "Apply". Folks who have tested it say it seems to work for them, so I hope it works for you too.

Demo Updated

I've also updated the free demo, so if you want to try it out before buying the game, you may do that too.







