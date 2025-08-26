 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742488 Edited 26 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known Issues:

  • Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.


Improvements:

  • Top bar on mainmenu fixed to have centerized buttons.
  • Logo replaced to the new one on loading screens, main menu.
  • Escape key presses now close open windows when relevant instead of always toggling the settings menu.
  • Top bar no longer shows hover button image if the button reflects the active open tab/page.
  • Optimizations and clean up of combat resolvement.
  • Unblocked attacker combat positions adjusted with some more spacing to look less clumped up.


Bug Fixes:

  • Chat messages getting sent with invalid date making them not show up in the chat.
  • Too strict engagements check preventing unblocked attackers from attacking in certain scenerios.
  • Deckbuilder modal filter not working.
  • Incorrect scaling for public decks browser and draft decks browser.

Changed files in this update

