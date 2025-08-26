Known Issues:
- Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.
Improvements:
- Top bar on mainmenu fixed to have centerized buttons.
- Logo replaced to the new one on loading screens, main menu.
- Escape key presses now close open windows when relevant instead of always toggling the settings menu.
- Top bar no longer shows hover button image if the button reflects the active open tab/page.
- Optimizations and clean up of combat resolvement.
- Unblocked attacker combat positions adjusted with some more spacing to look less clumped up.
Bug Fixes:
- Chat messages getting sent with invalid date making them not show up in the chat.
- Too strict engagements check preventing unblocked attackers from attacking in certain scenerios.
- Deckbuilder modal filter not working.
- Incorrect scaling for public decks browser and draft decks browser.
Changed files in this update