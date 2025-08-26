Knights and mercs, we're excited to have the full team back from vacation and get the update engines rev'ing again. Today's update releases a new map - the Nanofacture Hub - which matches with 11 proc-gen objectives, as well as improving the loot and blueprint balance in the late game with new entries in the SMG, Pistol, Revolver and Sniper categories. We've also fixed a number of other reported map issues and have included at the bottom of the update the roll up of the 3 QoL patches we put out last week to improve things here and there.

Wireghost Preview

The Wireghost will be the next class released into the game, so we've put up the traditional preview thread to give everyone a chance to brainstorm or think up cool ideas for the class. We hope you check it out!

New Map: Nanofacture Hub and +11 Proc-Gen Combos

This week we've got a new map to continue to send your heist team into new and exciting areas for challenge. The new Nanofacture Hub is the 4th new map we've released since launch and sits as the central data hub for an industrial site. Now that the pipeline is warm again (having released Prisoner objective and 3 maps now), we're looking forward to more proc-gen maps and objectives in the following weeks!

Nanofacture Hub is an industrial site with scattered cover leading up to the well-defended central data store and matrix terminal. The map features a large central pit area to fight around or over and then an extended ring of elevated walkway around the entire map. This setup plays like a dream for snipers who can get a commanding look over much of the map and might find other even more elevated positions along the upper rim. Still, with only 4 access points between the rim and the lower level, the team may be pushed to split up or get pinned down if you don't pick you path carefully.

This week's new map brings the proc-gen map total up to 37 and adds +11 proc-gen combos raise the total combinations of map X objective to 324. Nanofacture Hub can appear for any proc-gen mission at Power Level 1+.



Late Game SMG / Pistol / Revolver / Sniper

The last set of patches made some critical adjustments to looting balance, especially in the late game. Now with Update #27, we're continuing that push by injecting some new high-level Blueprints and options to steal physical weapons for SMG, Pistols, Revolvers and Snipers.

Keep your eyes out of the newest models - the Osprey, Signature '73, KX Buster, Hammerkill, Crimson Jaguar and more.

PL 9 Jupiter Decks are not Common!

We fixed a lingering issue with one of the Jupiter Power Level 9 decks being marked as common. By the soup, it is not! ːsteamhappyː

Patch Roll Up

Last week we deployed 3 sizeable patches on top of Update #26 - all focused on player issues, UI improvements and balance. The full details are in the release notes below for ease of review!

v2.1.55 - 8/26/2025

- Team has returned from vacation!

- Added new proc-gen map "Nanofacture DataHub": a central data store for an industrial nanofab that supports +11 new proc-gen combos (Heist a CPU, Steal 3 Files, Scavenger, Kill 3 Captains, Bodyguard, Siege, Battle Striker, Exfiltrate, Hardened Target, Infiltrate and Download) for Power Level 1+ teams

- Added +8 new high level (PL 6-8) SMG, Pistol, Revolver and Sniper weapons between Blueprints and Lootable weapons

- Fixed lingering issues with one Jupiter Deck still being marked as Common

- Fixed map issues, incorrect spawns and props you could wander through

- Fixed heap of typos - thank you!

v2.1.53 - Patched last week

- Adjusted balance of Jupiter Cyberdecks, adjusted Power Level, Rarity and Pricing

- Cybersword Improved Power Slice gains +10% Dmg bonus on base Talent, also correctly displays Dmg bonuses in Talent text, improved Talent text clarity

- Improved hover text for rules for Yield to be clear it reduces Initiative by 1 pt

- Added a note to clarify that the Hacker Legwork "Shoulder to Shoulder" can only be attempted by a Hacker-type character

- Fixed issue with Bait the Trap upgrade node text

v2.1.51 - Patched last week

- Reduced difficulty of early game Haven Smokeout level

- Improved display of Traps in Matrix HUD to be more clear about when they are set and ready to trigger vs. triggered and harmless

- Fixed categorization of Contact Traits Fast-Splice and Ops First to be correctly marked as positive

- Improved options text describing changing camera transitions between character/enemy actions

v2.1.49 - Patched last week

- Characters assigned to legwork during mission victory are no longer denied XP and chance to talk in post mission dialog

- Fixed bug with Next Man Up achievement being incorrectly granted if you completed Carnivore and took the legwork option

- Fixed issue with Face's getting offered temporary positive Traits that only apply to combat-oriented mercs

- Fixed typos and map issues