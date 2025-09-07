Introduction of Construction

Construction has been added as a fully trainable skill. Players may now process raw resources into refined materials, craft furniture and utilities, and develop properties that provide tangible benefits to progression.

Processing and Crafting

A series of processing chains have been introduced to support the skill:

- Logs may be cut into planks, and planks refined further into polished planks.

- Stone can be shaped into cut stone.

- Iron bars may be forged into nails.

- Sand can be smelted into glass, which in turn can be shaped into glass panes.



Player Housing

Player housing has been established as a core feature of Construction. Four tiers of property are available, each requiring progressively higher Construction, Diplomacy, and Exploration levels: Cottage, Manor, Castle, and Fortress. Each property provides passive buffs, such as increased storage, skill experience bonuses, or guild reputation improvements.

Rooms and Capacity

Properties begin with six slots for placed items. Additional slots may be purchased with gold. Items may be freely placed and removed, with removed items returning to the player’s inventory.



New Buildable Structures

A wide range of furniture and utilities may now be constructed, each granting unique effects:

- Workbench: Reduces smithing material costs.

- Bed: Provides daily hitpoint regeneration.

- Storage Chest: Expands inventory capacity.

- Wall Lantern: Grants exploration experience bonus.

- Dining Table: Provides cooking experience bonus.

- Archery Target: Provides ranged experience bonus.

- Fletching Rack: Provides fletching experience bonus.

- Herbalist Shelf: Provides herblore experience bonus.

- Map Table: Provides exploration experience bonus.

- Town Bulletin Board: Provides exploration and guild reputation bonus.

- Kitchen Stove: Provides a significant cooking experience bonus.

- Greenhouse Frame: Provides farming experience bonus.

- Training Dummy: Provides melee experience bonus.

- Armory Rack: Expands inventory capacity and provides melee experience bonus.

- Anvil Station: Further reduces smithing material costs.

- Glass Terrarium: Provides herblore experience bonus.

- Scrying Mirror: Provides magic experience bonus.

- Observatory Window: Provides both magic and exploration experience bonuses.

- Guild Ledger Desk: Expands storage and provides guild reputation bonus.

- Vault Door: Expands storage substantially.

Titles and Milestones

Titles have been introduced to mark Construction progression:

- Level 10: The Carpenter

- Level 30: The Joiner

- Level 50: The Mason

- Level 70: The Architect

- Level 90: The Master Builder

- Level 99: The Grand Architect



Balancing and Systems

- Inventory automatically adjusts when items are placed or removed.

- Buffs are applied immediately when items are placed.

- Gold coins are required for the purchase of property and additional room slots.

- Buffs of the same type do not stack; only the highest value is applied.

Application

- Polished the loading screen with new CSS animations.

- Improved initialization so saved theme preference is consistently applied.

- Replaced skilling backgrounds with parallax background.

- Implemented CardGrids to every skill.

- Added a moveable in-client Music Player panel with a visible playlist and track metadata (title & author).

Market

- New pixel art for vendors.

Inventory

- Added the ability to delete items from your inventory. Clicking on ''All'' will now show an ''Undo'' message for 5 seconds after deletion.

- Added a seach box to quickly find items by name.

- Slight adjustment to inventory cards.

Achievements

- Added a few achievements and categories.

Stats

- Added a collapsing tab that displays active bonuses (Class, Weather & Equipments)



Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where it would display ''Missing Tools'' even if an axe was equipped.

- Fixed an issue where a few achievements would not complete themselves.

- Fixed an issue where players would receive an ''500 error'' while loading the leaderboard.



Upcoming to version 0.5:

- Reworking following skills: Aradian Arts, Diplomacy & Exploration

- More achievements (Construction)

- Weigth system and inventory slots

- Theme music

- Achievement Master





