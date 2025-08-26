 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742308
Update notes via Steam Community
Speed-up combat has been added and is unlocked upon completing the [Arms Buildup] quest.
Upon constructing the Ministry of Magic building, 3 researches are completed and runes can be used immediately.
A Stonemason's Workshop has been added to the Ministry of Magic building, allowing you to get empty/unknown runes by pulverizing leftover Stone and Rune items.
The Ritual of Regression in the Temple building has been changed to also include heroes without a brink of death value, and these heroes reduce the chance of permanently dying for heroes on an expedition.
Movement speed has been increased in exploration fields and areas.
Loot search speed has become 40% faster.
It has been changed so that you can exit with a penalty when in an unfavorable situation during combat, and this penalty temporarily applies negative effects to all heroes in the next combat.
Fixed an issue where it was no longer possible to proceed when dialogue data was incorrectly set, and corrected many errors in localization data.

