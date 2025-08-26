 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742291
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, this is Toorun12, the developer.

Today, I’ve made several updates, and shown new playable characters.

New Character

A new character has been confirmed to join 東方凸凹遊戯.
I’ve attached an image showing her appearanc... wait, it seems she’s still asleep for now… Please stay tuned for more updates!
...By the way, did you know? Including this time, She has only overslept twice: this event, and the day of the date with Sakuya !!

Input Buffering

Input buffering has been added. You can toggle it ON/OFF in the “Other” section of the options.
When input buffering is ON, you can pre-input actions such as Hold, Rotate, or Drop up to 6 frames before the mino appears.

--------------------------------
That’s all for this update.
If you have any feedback, please let us know.

We are also accepting suggestions for improvements on theofficial Discord for "東方凸凹遊戯," so feel free to join if you’re interested!

That’s it for now — we’ll keep working hard towards the next update!

Changed files in this update

