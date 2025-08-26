 Skip to content
Major 26 August 2025 Build 19742172 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there,

The main goal for this build was to finally add in translation support for Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. I also took this as a movement to do a rework for the current relics so they are now driven from the adjacent tiles.

In the next few builds I plan on adding new improvements/buildings, new relics, and perhaps adjusting how the daily bonus goals are presented.

As always, thank you for checking out my little game!

-Aarimous

Patch Notes

  • Added translation for Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese

  • Added a new drop-down to the setting screen to change the language

  • Updated all the resource based relics to now trigger when resources are produced from adjacent tiles instead of gaining resources from anywhere. My goal here is to reward careful positioning and adjacencies.

  • Update the Cornucopia and Very Smol Rocks relics to now instead produce more resources when enough food/rocks are collected. Previously you would get bonus score, but I'd like these relics to instead add to your current resource count so then it might be able to have some synergies.

  • Update the Tall, Wide, and Loot Hoarder relics to now only count adjacent villages, villagers, or relics. As such the tribute added has also been increased to compensate for this change.

  • Some incremental improvements to UI/UX

  • Fixed some minor bugs

