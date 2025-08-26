Hey there,

The main goal for this build was to finally add in translation support for Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. I also took this as a movement to do a rework for the current relics so they are now driven from the adjacent tiles.

In the next few builds I plan on adding new improvements/buildings, new relics, and perhaps adjusting how the daily bonus goals are presented.

As always, thank you for checking out my little game!

-Aarimous

Patch Notes