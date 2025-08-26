Additional information is now available when mousing over class name on creation screen
Wolf companion starting health reduced but it now scales properly with level
Fixed 'Radiant Companion' and similar skills
Added 'Pounce' skill to wolf companion
Wolf companion art in inspect screen is now correct
Reduced monster quickness slightly (again)
Put access to the bestiary in the pause menu
Changed battle music to use longer tracks
Battle music fades out once the victory screen appears
Fixed retaliation stun to check on enemies, not ourself
'Archery' class is now serving 'Hunt'
Update notes via Steam Community
