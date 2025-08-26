 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19742151 Edited 26 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additional information is now available when mousing over class name on creation screen

Wolf companion starting health reduced but it now scales properly with level
Fixed 'Radiant Companion' and similar skills
Added 'Pounce' skill to wolf companion
Wolf companion art in inspect screen is now correct

Reduced monster quickness slightly (again)
Put access to the bestiary in the pause menu
Changed battle music to use longer tracks
Battle music fades out once the victory screen appears
Fixed retaliation stun to check on enemies, not ourself
'Archery' class is now serving 'Hunt'

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link