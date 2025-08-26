Additional information is now available when mousing over class name on creation screen



Wolf companion starting health reduced but it now scales properly with level

Fixed 'Radiant Companion' and similar skills

Added 'Pounce' skill to wolf companion

Wolf companion art in inspect screen is now correct



Reduced monster quickness slightly (again)

Put access to the bestiary in the pause menu

Changed battle music to use longer tracks

Battle music fades out once the victory screen appears

Fixed retaliation stun to check on enemies, not ourself

'Archery' class is now serving 'Hunt'

