27 August 2025 Build 19742086 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features


  • Belladonna, a upcoming new legendary Gelecek unit, can be previewed in the Index next monday.


Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an issue where equipment would not show correct stats when equipped, viewed, or compared.
  • Fixed an issue where equipment set bonus would not be properly displayed when equipment was rapidly equipped and removed.
  • Fixed an issue where equipment set bonus would vanish when replacing equipment of same set.
  • Fixed an issue where implants would not show correct stats when equipped, viewed, or compared.

Changed files in this update

