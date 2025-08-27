Features
- Belladonna, a upcoming new legendary Gelecek unit, can be previewed in the Index next monday.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where equipment would not show correct stats when equipped, viewed, or compared.
- Fixed an issue where equipment set bonus would not be properly displayed when equipment was rapidly equipped and removed.
- Fixed an issue where equipment set bonus would vanish when replacing equipment of same set.
- Fixed an issue where implants would not show correct stats when equipped, viewed, or compared.
Changed files in this update