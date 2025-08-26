-The bowling quest was available without the player having beaten Marc and Reese, so I fixed this issue.
-I added a tutorial to explain how to change characters in the President's bunker because since an update, Jones is chosen in the President's bunker, as he is mandatory in the previous scene. This is to show players that you can change characters again.
-Fixed a bug on the QR code toon skin when changing scenes.
The bowling quest was available without the player having beaten Marc and Reese
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update