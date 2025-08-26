 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19742046 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-The bowling quest was available without the player having beaten Marc and Reese, so I fixed this issue.
-I added a tutorial to explain how to change characters in the President's bunker because since an update, Jones is chosen in the President's bunker, as he is mandatory in the previous scene. This is to show players that you can change characters again.
-Fixed a bug on the QR code toon skin when changing scenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
