Dear Players,

Thank you for your continued support and passion for our game! This update brings a wealth of optimizations and content adjustments, making the gameplay experience smoother and more exhilarating! Here are the detailed update notes:

Workbench Upgrade: The Workbench now provides a more detailed preview of synthesis results.

Combat Experience Optimization: Added a secondary confirmation prompt when continuing combat while Guardians are present at the Workbench.

Mandrake & Fear Effect Buff: Mandrakes and the Fear effect have been strengthened.

Consumption Logic Simplified: Streamlined the trigger logic for consumable Guardians. They are now consumed directly when Mana Charge is full.

Auto-Mute in Background: The game automatically mutes when switched to the background.

Visual Upgrade: Optimized the visual effects of Guardian icons and shop icons.

Damage Statistics Optimization: Improved the damage statistics display. Very high damage values now use units like K (thousand) and M (million).

Elite/Boss Indicator Enhancement: Improved the overhead icons for elite monsters and bosses, making them easier to spot in crowds.

Increased Invincibility Frames for Little Witch: Extended the invincibility period after the Little Witch takes damage.

Auto-Pause Function: The game automatically pauses when switching to another window during combat.

Exclusion Function UI Optimization: Improved the display of the exclusion function for more intuitive operation.

Projectile Pierce Cap: Added an upper limit to projectile piercing.

Achievement Progress Mechanism Adjustment: The completion method for purchase-related achievements has been changed to acquisition. Guardians dropped during combat now also contribute to the achievement progress!

Resolution Settings Optimization: Improved windowed mode settings. Resolution options higher than the actual screen resolution will no longer appear, and the window will be centered on the screen each time the resolution is changed.

Steam Achievement Re-grant Mechanism: Optimized the Steam achievement re-grant mechanism. If a Steam achievement wasn't triggered promptly due to various reasons (e.g., network issues), it will now be re-granted upon entering the game!

Critical Hit Mechanism Revamp: The crit mechanism has been changed to independently calculate whether each hit is a critical strike, improving the visual experience!