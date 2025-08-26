 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19741837 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXED:
- Fixed Duo Animatronic being stunned, but still able to move, attack and activate abilities.
(reminder: NITROUS PM56-C, his dereflection shield, is allowed to be activated while being stunned.)
- Fixed Police Station, HideNHunt Glass Gate being not open at the Archive.
- Fixed Bunker, Generators didn't play any Repairing Sound.

Changed KESTREL 0-2 Bullet Damage
Note: The Survivor has 100 HP.
- Old: Head 200, Torso 55, Legs/Arms 40
- New Head 50, Torso 40, Legs/Arms 30

Changed Last Retar Gas Bomb:
- Cooldown: from 50sec to 65sec
- Reduced Gas Damage.

Changed RK-1017 Jaw Trap
- Survivors can remove it now, similar to the Proxi Mine.
- Cooldown is from 30sec to 20sec.
- Trigger range reduced from 150 cm to 100 cm

Changed RK-1017 Crawl:
- Cooldown from 35 to 20sec.
- Crawl speed from 780 cm/s to 850 cm/s

Changed RK-1017 Proxi Mine
- Hearing range from 700 Cm to 1200 Cm.
- Cooldown from 65 to 45
- Energy cost from 70% to 40%

Multiplayer Patch 0.8.5.1 from 21.08.2025
- Fixed Map exploits.

Changed files in this update

Windows Хранилище CASE 2: Animatronics Survival Depot 722961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link