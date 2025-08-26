FIXED:
- Fixed Duo Animatronic being stunned, but still able to move, attack and activate abilities.
(reminder: NITROUS PM56-C, his dereflection shield, is allowed to be activated while being stunned.)
- Fixed Police Station, HideNHunt Glass Gate being not open at the Archive.
- Fixed Bunker, Generators didn't play any Repairing Sound.
Changed KESTREL 0-2 Bullet Damage
Note: The Survivor has 100 HP.
- Old: Head 200, Torso 55, Legs/Arms 40
- New Head 50, Torso 40, Legs/Arms 30
Changed Last Retar Gas Bomb:
- Cooldown: from 50sec to 65sec
- Reduced Gas Damage.
Changed RK-1017 Jaw Trap
- Survivors can remove it now, similar to the Proxi Mine.
- Cooldown is from 30sec to 20sec.
- Trigger range reduced from 150 cm to 100 cm
Changed RK-1017 Crawl:
- Cooldown from 35 to 20sec.
- Crawl speed from 780 cm/s to 850 cm/s
Changed RK-1017 Proxi Mine
- Hearing range from 700 Cm to 1200 Cm.
- Cooldown from 65 to 45
- Energy cost from 70% to 40%
Multiplayer Patch 0.8.5.1 from 21.08.2025
- Fixed Map exploits.
Multiplayer Patch 0.8.5.2
