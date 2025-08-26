FIXED:

- Fixed Duo Animatronic being stunned, but still able to move, attack and activate abilities.

(reminder: NITROUS PM56-C, his dereflection shield, is allowed to be activated while being stunned.)

- Fixed Police Station, HideNHunt Glass Gate being not open at the Archive.

- Fixed Bunker, Generators didn't play any Repairing Sound.



Changed KESTREL 0-2 Bullet Damage

Note: The Survivor has 100 HP.

- Old: Head 200, Torso 55, Legs/Arms 40

- New Head 50, Torso 40, Legs/Arms 30



Changed Last Retar Gas Bomb:

- Cooldown: from 50sec to 65sec

- Reduced Gas Damage.



Changed RK-1017 Jaw Trap

- Survivors can remove it now, similar to the Proxi Mine.

- Cooldown is from 30sec to 20sec.

- Trigger range reduced from 150 cm to 100 cm



Changed RK-1017 Crawl:

- Cooldown from 35 to 20sec.

- Crawl speed from 780 cm/s to 850 cm/s



Changed RK-1017 Proxi Mine

- Hearing range from 700 Cm to 1200 Cm.

- Cooldown from 65 to 45

- Energy cost from 70% to 40%



Multiplayer Patch 0.8.5.1 from 21.08.2025

- Fixed Map exploits.

