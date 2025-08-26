This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug that screwed up the deadline for the Gerstein’s actress quest.

Fixed an issue where a contract could instantly end after signing a character for a single film.

Any Distribution head would now work with dirty tricks if they have enough Loyalty.

Fixed a bug that broke the display of ratings for tutorial films and the audience count when archiving those films.

The research time for some upgrades has been significantly reduced.

A few additional balance tweaks.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!