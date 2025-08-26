Dear Managers,

The placement of tables previously allowed certain invalid positions, which could block employees.

This hotfix adds additional checks to prevent such invalid placements.

⚠️ Attention

Your already placed tables may now be flagged as invalid and appear in red.

If this happens, simply move the table or place it in a box to set it aside.

Thank you all for your interest in the game. We continue working to provide you with a stable experience and new features. Stay tuned, more is coming soon! 🥐