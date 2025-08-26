 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19741652
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Managers,

The placement of tables previously allowed certain invalid positions, which could block employees.

This hotfix adds additional checks to prevent such invalid placements.

⚠️ Attention

Your already placed tables may now be flagged as invalid and appear in red.
If this happens, simply move the table or place it in a box to set it aside.

Thank you all for your interest in the game. We continue working to provide you with a stable experience and new features. Stay tuned, more is coming soon! 🥐

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058361
