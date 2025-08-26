This update brings both new toys to play with and much-needed polish across the board. From tossing cans straight out of vending machines to smoother boss fights, refined cutscenes, and fixes for those pesky softlocks, the game should now feel tighter, clearer, and more reliable from start to finish.

~Amira

New

New throwable: Pepsi/Can - find and throw cans from vending machines.

Better

Boss fights polished - smoother phase transitions and more reliable checkpoints/respawns.

Ul clarity improved - collectible counters and throwing UI are easier to read and use.

Several levels visually polished for smoother gameplay and fewer odd object interactions.

Cutscene timing and audio transitions refined for cleaner story moments.

Fixed

Multiple progression-blocking softlocks (no more getting stuck in key areas).

Boss softlocks and death edge-cases that could halt progress.

Several collectible/quest checkpoint issues so progression completes reliably.

Various throwable pickup and throw behavior issues.

Enemy catching you from afar in level 8

That’s it for this round!

Keep the feedback coming, and we’ll keep making Azooma Escape smoother, funnier, and more chaotic to play!