1.5.3.7

- Fixed: Unlocking a lot of fanarts caused a memory leak, potentially causing the next room change to softlock.

- Fanarts now automatically archive per year, according to current year.

- BRAWL BAR: On main menu, pressing R on gamepad to start the DLC several times was possible, causing issues.

- BRAWL BAR: Saves screen now clarifies what gets saved.

- BRAWL BAR: Saves progress has been moved to the challenges screen.

- BRAWL BAR: Saves to Steam cloud minor fixes.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed potential crash when setting up item drops.

- BRAWL BAR: Gameovers with generic rat still could not be unlocked.

- BRAWL BAR: Added check that the main file was successfully saved / file not in read only mode.

- BRAWL BAR: Added errors on screen if save fails for whatever reasons.