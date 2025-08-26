 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19741466
1.5.3.7
- Fixed: Unlocking a lot of fanarts caused a memory leak, potentially causing the next room change to softlock.
- Fanarts now automatically archive per year, according to current year.
- BRAWL BAR: On main menu, pressing R on gamepad to start the DLC several times was possible, causing issues.
- BRAWL BAR: Saves screen now clarifies what gets saved.
- BRAWL BAR: Saves progress has been moved to the challenges screen.
- BRAWL BAR: Saves to Steam cloud minor fixes.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed potential crash when setting up item drops.
- BRAWL BAR: Gameovers with generic rat still could not be unlocked.
- BRAWL BAR: Added check that the main file was successfully saved / file not in read only mode.
- BRAWL BAR: Added errors on screen if save fails for whatever reasons.

