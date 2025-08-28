Another update for Dustwind: Resistance is in the starting blocks today.

It's been just under three weeks since the last update. The update will be available at different times throughout the day, depending on the platform. Please update your game and feel free to send us your feedback on the new update.

In addition to fixing a few minor bugs and adding some new features, the update also includes preparations for future content, which we will announce shortly.



Here you can find the complete changelog for the update:

Mapeditor: improved color picker window

Added new script responses: CameraShowRoute,

Added new custom destructible entity

Added new industrial object tiles

Added more color variations for shipping container and car wreck tiles

Improved vehicle exit action

Fixed a minor memory leak

Fixed objective list and portrait blinded ribbons popping up for 1 frame after load



The update will be available over the course of the day. Please update accordingly!



