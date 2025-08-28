 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19741371 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another update for Dustwind: Resistance is in the starting blocks today.

It's been just under three weeks since the last update. The update will be available at different times throughout the day, depending on the platform. Please update your game and feel free to send us your feedback on the new update.

In addition to fixing a few minor bugs and adding some new features, the update also includes preparations for future content, which we will announce shortly.

Here you can find the complete changelog for the update:

Mapeditor: improved color picker window
Added new script responses: CameraShowRoute,
Added new custom destructible entity
Added new industrial object tiles
Added more color variations for shipping container and car wreck tiles
Improved vehicle exit action
Fixed a minor memory leak
Fixed objective list and portrait blinded ribbons popping up for 1 frame after load

The update will be available over the course of the day. Please update accordingly!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3110371
