26 August 2025 Build 19741264 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gamers, quick update fixing some co-op crashes and issues, as well as updating the credits with shots of a launch party from August 24th.

THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL THE UNC SUPPORT! Been an honor to finally get this out.

- Whats new!?!?!?

  • Hank can pick up comics, and now dies when touching spikes, and can now pick up drug speed boosts.

  • Final credits have been updated.

  • One cutscene that wouldn't play before in Act 3 should play now

Post launch support early info!

VERSION 1.2 - Bugfixes - September

VERSION 1.3 - Skins Patch (Added skins shop in the extras menu) - let's say late October

VERSION 1.5 - PVP Patch (Tournament between two players mode in extras menu) - Christmas Break

You know how I am about delaying stuff though so we'll see.

SONG OF THE UPDATE -

