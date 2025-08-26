Gamers, quick update fixing some co-op crashes and issues, as well as updating the credits with shots of a launch party from August 24th.

THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL THE UNC SUPPORT! Been an honor to finally get this out.

- Whats new!?!?!?

Hank can pick up comics, and now dies when touching spikes, and can now pick up drug speed boosts.

Final credits have been updated.

One cutscene that wouldn't play before in Act 3 should play now

Post launch support early info!

VERSION 1.2 - Bugfixes - September

VERSION 1.3 - Skins Patch (Added skins shop in the extras menu) - let's say late October

VERSION 1.5 - PVP Patch (Tournament between two players mode in extras menu) - Christmas Break

You know how I am about delaying stuff though so we'll see.

