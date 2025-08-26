- Enemy buildings of different size now have different destruction sounds;
- Custom values for Max. Attack Range and Target Search Range are now limited in Map Editor due to performance issues;
- Steam Cloud file limit for Map Editor is increased from 100 to 10K (this will deal with k_EResultLimitExceeded error when publishing your maps).
- (Map Editor) Bug with parameters changed for Walls in Object Modification window not being applied to corner Walls;
- (Map Editor) Bug with parameters changed for a certain Wall piece not being applied to some of its copies;
- Some UI fixes.
Changed files in this update