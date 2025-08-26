 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19741224 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Enemy buildings of different size now have different destruction sounds;
  • Custom values for Max. Attack Range and Target Search Range are now limited in Map Editor due to performance issues;
  • Steam Cloud file limit for Map Editor is increased from 100 to 10K (this will deal with k_EResultLimitExceeded error when publishing your maps).
Bug Fixes
  • (Map Editor) Bug with parameters changed for Walls in Object Modification window not being applied to corner Walls;
  • (Map Editor) Bug with parameters changed for a certain Wall piece not being applied to some of its copies;
  • Some UI fixes.

Changed files in this update

Diplomacy is Not an Option Content Depot 1272321
