New Hero: The Warden
An ancient forest spirit seeking tranquillity, the Warden joins the battle against the Old One's army. While at first glance she might look peaceful, if you get on her bad side you'll be in for a world of hurt. With powerful nature abilities, she tries to protect even the smallest of critters from harm.
Protect the Eternia Crystals with these all new defenses:
- Angry Blossom - Shoots out a piercing projectile that explodes on the second enemy it hits.
- Sludge Launcher - Launches exploding poison balls with splash damage. Enemies hit will be slowed down and stripped of their elemental resistance.
- Cloud Tower - Fires a bouncing lightning that hits up to 5 enemies.
- Wisp Den - A powerful embodiment of nature that shoots up to 10 enemies at the same time.
- Shroom Pit - Shoots a Shroom Boy at targets, leaving a pool of mushrooms on the enemy, which deals AoE damage and makes other enemies in range take increased damage.
And these powerful abilities:
- Wrath - Increases speed and defences power, restores health, and adds fire damage to the Warden's pet attacks!
- Forest's Protection - Gives nearby allies a shield and removes enemies elemental resistances
New Missions: Tinkerer's Workshop and Challenge: Workshop Assault
Venture into the depths of the Embermount Volcano and find out what secret technologies could be hidden inside the Tinkerer's Workshop
The Tinkerer's Workshop mission provides four unique rewards to victorious defenders:
Firestarter Staff for Apprentice/Adept
Luminescence Hologram Crystallizer for Squire/Countess/Barbarian
Mushroom Spear for Monk/Initiate/Warden/Hermit
Nessie Launcher I for Huntress/Ranger
and a new accessory set with an electric cosmetic bonus.
while Challenge: Workshop Assault gives armor and the Blodletting Blade to everyone who completes it
Three new companions can be obtained by completing Tinkerer's Workshop on Survival; the EV Guardian, Robo Chicken, and Airplane, obtained by reaching waves 25, 30, and completing 35, respectively.
New Tavern Themes
New Shield Accessory: Peppermint Shield
You can obtain it from the following missions:
Frostdale Wonderland: Random accessory included in the current accessory pool
Winter Mire: Guaranteed reward with a Squire out
Silent Night and Winter Wonderland: Guaranteed at map completion
New Skins
New TowerOil Trap from Dungeon Defenders: Redux is now added to the Huntress and Ranger tower selection
It deals some damage on detonation, but the real deal is that enemies hit will take 50% more damage from Fire elemental hits.
Tower Balance Changes
- Spiky Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.055 -> 1.2
- Spiky Blockade: Targetting Desirability from 10 -> 6
- Harpoon: Defense Units from 6 -> 4
- All squire and huntress towers: Extra 10% damage per upgrade level
- Slice N Dice: Suction imported from redux
- Slice N Dice: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1
- Slice N Dice: Damage Multiplier exponent from 1.1 -> 1.2
- Bouncy Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1
- Bouncy Blockade: Base Health from 365 -> 500
- Bouncy Blockade: Bouncy Momentum Ammount from 113000 -> 135600
- Bowling Ball turret: Projectile speed from 580 -> 2000
- Increased Summoner's Ogre Minion targetting priority
- Decreased Summoner's Ogre Minion mana cost to 500
- Increased Harpoon projectile speed from 2100 to 3000
- Increased fireball tower projectile speed from 1025 to 1800
Map Balance Changes
- Updated rewards for ruthless Uber Death From Above
- Updated rewards for ruthless Rumble in the Jungle
- Reduced Pure Strategy ability efficiency nerfs from 75% to 50%
- Added one extra tower before DU ramps up on Ruthless difficulty Pure Strategy
- Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo on Ruthless survival after wave 25
- Decreased number of mobs on Talay Mining Complex on Ruthless survival
- Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo after wave 25
- Added genie to Tavern Defence survival wave 25 on Ruthless
- Made Zamira's Mount factor upgrades for choose best reward
- Made Baby Old One give two items per Returnia maps completion
- Changed enemmy survival scaling on Akatiti Ruthless
- Added rewards to the campaign versions of City in the Cliffs, Karathiki Jungle, and Talay Mines on Ruthless difficulty
- Added double rewards for Uber Death from Above, Rumble in the Jungle, and Volcanic eruption on Ruthless difficulty
- Monk and Gunwitch ability healing on True Boss Rush has been reduced by 75%
- Tweaked max number of enemies spawns on Ruthless Uber Death From Above and stuck mob issues
- Added second random weapon to Crystalline Dimension on Ruthless difficulty
- Removed 4 armor slots from Ruthless True Boss Rush reward
Hero Balance Changes
- Made circular slice damage swing speed scale damage multiplier a square root
- Increased base damage on squire circular slice by 1.5
- Nerfed Gunwitch's Witch's Curse enemy damage boost from 10% to 5%
- Nerfed Squire's Circular Slice cooldown by 2 seconds
- Nerfed Hermit damage by 9%
- Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle range by 50%
- Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle damage scaller on high end by 10%
- Tighter spread on Ranger's Piercing Spreadshot
- Added a speed multiplier to Ranger's Invisibility Field ability
- Increased summoner build abilities rate exponential from 0 to 0.5
Weapon and Pet Balance Changes
Apprentice/AdeptArch Mage's Blade Staff (Magus Citadel)
Arronax (Ruthless Aquanos)
Bouncing Heart Staff (Valentine's Citadel)
Classic's Eagle Crested Standard (Ruthless Boss Rush)
Crystal Staff (CR3)
Draconis Ignis (Ruthless: The Summit)
Elder Staff (Temple of Water)
Enchanted/Tormented Bishop (King's Game)
Forest Mage Staff (Return to Mistymire)
Constellation Staff (Return to Crystalline Dimmension)
Fusion Rift (Moonbase)
Gargoyle Staff (CR4)
Genie King's Shardstaff (Ruthless War of the Djinn)
Hand of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)
Lava Slinger (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
Mad Jack (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
Staff of Hearts (Wandering Heart)
Staffaphone (Ruthless Sky City)
The Forest's Sorrow (CR1)
Tsuda's Final Creation (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
Undying Rod (CR2)
Weisgram (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
Xilent's Rhythm Staff (CR3)
The Forest Experience (Lifestream Hollow)
Hermit/Monk/Warden
Ace of Spades (Magus Citadel)
Candy Cane (Wintermire)
Constellation / Gem Dagger
Clockwork Spear (CR4)
Devil's Spine (Spooktacular Bay)
Dragon Crested Glaive
Ember Crescent (Embermount Volcano)
Gambler's Polearm (King's Game)
Geier (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
Glaive of Unicorn (Ruthless Portal Defense)
Jade Spear (CR2)
Junbao's Sun-kissed Saber (Ruthless Moraggo)
Kelp Harvester (CR3)
Leg of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)
Lemurian Halberd (Ruthless Aquanos)
Magic Carpet Beater (Coastal Bazaar)
Monk Wrench (Ruthless Sky City)
Nosferatu (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
Obsidian Sparus (Akatiti Jungle)
Preying Prayer (CR1)
Qi (Ruthless:Glitterhelm Caverns
Shimmerblade Scimitar (CR2)
Spear of the New Kingdom (Tomb of Etheria)
Stone Thrower Spear (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
Turtle Shell Polearm (The Striking Tree)
Squire/Countess/Barbarian
Abyssal Fin (Eternian Gauntlet)
Anubis's Sand Blade (Tomb of Etheria)
Aquian Cog Maul
Ban Hammer (Wintermire)
Bonecutter (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
Cog Sword (CR4)
Corrupt Axe (Jester's Spooktacular)
Counteau (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
Crysknife of the Efreet (Ruthless Moraggo)
Crystal Blade (CR3)
Demon Sword (Spooktacular Bay)
Diamond-Tipped Carver (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
Dynast (Moonbase)
Ebon Falchion (CR2)
Eternian Greatsword (Ruthless Crystalline Dimmension)
Fish (Valentine's Citadel)
Flamewarder (Ruthless: The Summit)
Goblin Wrench (Omenak)
Honey Sword (Infested Ruins)
Jewel Encrusted Sword (Magus Citadel)
Kraken Fang (Ruthless Riddle of the Deep)
Leaf Blade (Striking Tree)
Light / Dark Knight (King's Game)
Obsidian Gladius (Akatiti Jungle)
Patellar Hammer (Ruthless Portal Defense)
Roger's Revenge (Buccaneer Bay)
Spiderling Cleaver (CR1)
Steam Saw (Ruthless Sky City)
Sword of Embers (Flames of Rebirth)
Sword of Hearts (Wandering Heart)
Sword of Masters (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
The Heretic (Ruthless Challenge: Wizardry)
Tinkerer's Perfection (Tinker's Workshop)
Triton's War Glaive (Ruthless Aquanos)
Undertow (Temple of Water)
Webbing Untangler (Ruthless Mistymire)
Woodland Sword (Lifestream Hollow)
Xiphos blade (Return to Aquanos) / Constellation Blade (Return to Crystalline Dimension)
Huntress
BF Drill (Ruthless: Volcanic Eruption)
Black Death (Ruthless: Mistymire)
Crystal Gun (CR1)
Crystal Tracker (Ruthless: Warping Core)
Depth Charge (Ruthless Aquanos)
Egganator
Ember Flame (Embermount Volcano)
Emerald Thrower (Emerald City)
Eternian Energy Cannon (Ruthless: Crystalline Dimmension)
Flame Buffet (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
Gartner (CR4)
Genie and Star Blunderbuss
Hastat's Recurve (CR1)
Hyper Rife (Moonbase)
Kobold Douser (Ruthless Challenge: Zippy Terror)
Krytkal Stryke (Ruthless: Sky Ciy)
M-32 (Ruthless: Throne Room)
Magma Furnace (Ruthless: The Summit)
Pawn Shot (King's Game)
Pressurized Energy Core (CR3)
Samiel the Flayer (CR2)
Scarab Bow (Tomb of Etheria)
Shai Hulud (Ruthless War of the Djinn)
Sorcerer's Lamp (Coastal Bazaar)
Soul Focuser (Ruthless: Alchecmical Lab)
Soul Dissolver
Web Gun (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
Pets
Bachelor/Bachelorette Seahorse (Valentine's Citadel)
Cowboy Monkey (Karathiki Jungle, Akatiti Jungle)
Djinnlet (CR3, Coastal Bazaar)
Donkey (CR2, Moraggo Desert Town)
Fluffy Dragon (Lover's Paradise)
Jade Serpent (Striking Tree)
Mini Snowman (Wintermire)
Shroomite (CR1, Mistymire)
Nutcracker
Mini Kraken
Talay Forge Robot
Mr. Owl, Etherian Ancient and Mr. Peckers
Bug Fixes
- Fixed oversight with Invisibility Field and Invisibility interaction when turning one of them off
- Made crystal core Player Stats UI show the enemy archetype instead of ??? when the enemy is not registered on a list
- Added a lot of enemy names and portraits to the crystal core Player Stats UI. This will be fully finalized in an incoming patch
- Fixed hermit callout not doing any sounds
- Updated the particle effect for the active lamp on genie king/djinns/etc to be brighter, to make it more visible for audio impaired people.
- Made cloud bracers cosmetic set bonus color a little brighter
- Fixed broken animations on Monk Guardian
- Fixed an issue where barbarian would deal less damage with hawk stance when under the effect of turtle stance while also being affected by hero boost
- Fixed a bug where Jester Guardian time refference for last buff application was persisting throughout map loads
- Fixed The Summit Ruthless giving the wrong huntress weapon
- Fixed minigun movement speed being instantly reset on reload
