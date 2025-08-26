New Hero: The Warden

Angry Blossom - Shoots out a piercing projectile that explodes on the second enemy it hits.



- Shoots out a piercing projectile that explodes on the second enemy it hits. Sludge Launcher - Launches exploding poison balls with splash damage. Enemies hit will be slowed down and stripped of their elemental resistance.



- Launches exploding poison balls with splash damage. Enemies hit will be slowed down and stripped of their elemental resistance. Cloud Tower - Fires a bouncing lightning that hits up to 5 enemies.



- Fires a bouncing lightning that hits up to 5 enemies. Wisp Den - A powerful embodiment of nature that shoots up to 10 enemies at the same time.



- A powerful embodiment of nature that shoots up to 10 enemies at the same time. Shroom Pit - Shoots a Shroom Boy at targets, leaving a pool of mushrooms on the enemy, which deals AoE damage and makes other enemies in range take increased damage.

Wrath - Increases speed and defences power, restores health, and adds fire damage to the Warden's pet attacks!



- Increases speed and defences power, restores health, and adds fire damage to the Warden's pet attacks! Forest's Protection - Gives nearby allies a shield and removes enemies elemental resistances

New Missions: Tinkerer's Workshop and Challenge: Workshop Assault

New Tavern Themes

Added Tropical and Tinkerer's taverns on tavern selection room





New Shield Accessory: Peppermint Shield

You can obtain it from the following missions:

Frostdale Wonderland: Random accessory included in the current accessory pool

Winter Mire: Guaranteed reward with a Squire out

Silent Night and Winter Wonderland: Guaranteed at map completion



New Skins

New EV 1.85 skin, unlocked by doing the secret then beating Tinkerer's Workshop on Nightmare or Ruthless





New Skeletal Warrior Countess Skin, unlocked by finding it in the Halloween Tavern





New Tower Oil Trap from Dungeon Defenders: Redux is now added to the Huntress and Ranger tower selection



It deals some damage on detonation, but the real deal is that enemies hit will take 50% more damage from Fire elemental hits.



Tower Balance Changes

Spiky Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.055 -> 1.2



Spiky Blockade: Targetting Desirability from 10 -> 6



Harpoon: Defense Units from 6 -> 4



All squire and huntress towers: Extra 10% damage per upgrade level



Slice N Dice: Suction imported from redux



Slice N Dice: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1



Slice N Dice: Damage Multiplier exponent from 1.1 -> 1.2



Bouncy Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1



Bouncy Blockade: Base Health from 365 -> 500



Bouncy Blockade: Bouncy Momentum Ammount from 113000 -> 135600



Bowling Ball turret: Projectile speed from 580 -> 2000



Increased Summoner's Ogre Minion targetting priority



Decreased Summoner's Ogre Minion mana cost to 500



Increased Harpoon projectile speed from 2100 to 3000



Increased fireball tower projectile speed from 1025 to 1800



Map Balance Changes

Updated rewards for ruthless Uber Death From Above



Updated rewards for ruthless Rumble in the Jungle



Reduced Pure Strategy ability efficiency nerfs from 75% to 50%



Added one extra tower before DU ramps up on Ruthless difficulty Pure Strategy



Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo on Ruthless survival after wave 25



Decreased number of mobs on Talay Mining Complex on Ruthless survival



Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo after wave 25



Added genie to Tavern Defence survival wave 25 on Ruthless



Made Zamira's Mount factor upgrades for choose best reward



Made Baby Old One give two items per Returnia maps completion



Changed enemmy survival scaling on Akatiti Ruthless



Added rewards to the campaign versions of City in the Cliffs, Karathiki Jungle, and Talay Mines on Ruthless difficulty



Added double rewards for Uber Death from Above, Rumble in the Jungle, and Volcanic eruption on Ruthless difficulty



Monk and Gunwitch ability healing on True Boss Rush has been reduced by 75%



Tweaked max number of enemies spawns on Ruthless Uber Death From Above and stuck mob issues



Added second random weapon to Crystalline Dimension on Ruthless difficulty



Removed 4 armor slots from Ruthless True Boss Rush reward



Hero Balance Changes

Made circular slice damage swing speed scale damage multiplier a square root



Increased base damage on squire circular slice by 1.5



Nerfed Gunwitch's Witch's Curse enemy damage boost from 10% to 5%



Nerfed Squire's Circular Slice cooldown by 2 seconds



Nerfed Hermit damage by 9%



Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle range by 50%



Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle damage scaller on high end by 10%



Tighter spread on Ranger's Piercing Spreadshot



Added a speed multiplier to Ranger's Invisibility Field ability



Increased summoner build abilities rate exponential from 0 to 0.5



Weapon and Pet Balance Changes



The Nightmare versions of the weapons from Crystalline Dimmension, Sky City, Moraggo Desert Town, Aquanos, and Mistymire match their ruthless counterparts in base damage now.



Apprentice/Adept Arch Mage's Blade Staff (Magus Citadel)



11.5% primary Damage buff



Enabled elemental scaling



Arronax (Ruthless Aquanos)



Tighter Spread



55% Damage Buff



Bouncing Heart Staff (Valentine's Citadel)



buffed elemental scaling 80%



Classic's Eagle Crested Standard (Ruthless Boss Rush)



Tighter Spread



5% Primary Damage buff



1.4% Elemental Damage buff



Crystal Staff (CR3)



Tighter spread



6% elemental Damage buff



20% primary Damage buff



Draconis Ignis (Ruthless: The Summit)



Reworked into a fire only weapon



Tighter spread



15% Damage nerf



Reworked projectile visuals



Elder Staff (Temple of Water)



20% Damage Buff



Enchanted/Tormented Bishop (King's Game)



Ult++ Rates buffed



Tighter spread



18% elemental Damage buff



149.5% primary Damage buff



Forest Mage Staff (Return to Mistymire)

Constellation Staff (Return to Crystalline Dimmension)



Enabled elemental scaling



buffed primary Damage by 25%



nerfed elemental Damage by 40%



Fusion Rift (Moonbase)



Tighter Spread



5% Damage nerf



Gargoyle Staff (CR4)



Tighter spread



Genie King's Shardstaff (Ruthless War of the Djinn)



Tighter spread



9% elemental Damage nerf



27% primary Damage buff



Hand of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)



Tighter spread



20% primary Damage buff



Enabled elemental scaling



Lava Slinger (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)



Tighter Spread



120% Damage buff



Mad Jack (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)



Tighter Spread



5% Damage buff



Staff of Hearts (Wandering Heart)



44% Damage buff



Staffaphone (Ruthless Sky City)



Tighter Spread



38% Damage nerf



The Forest's Sorrow (CR1)



Tighter spread



Enabled elemental scaling



7.5% Elemental Damage buff



7% Primary Damage buff



Tsuda's Final Creation (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)



Tighter Spread



6% Damage nerf



Undying Rod (CR2)



7% Elemental Damage buff



7% Primry Damage buff



Weisgram (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)



Tighter spread



5% Damage buff



Xilent's Rhythm Staff (CR3)



Tighter spread



6% Elemental Damage buff



5.2% Primary Damage buff



The Forest Experience (Lifestream Hollow)



12.5% Damage buff



Hermit/Monk/Warden

Ace of Spades (Magus Citadel)



new spread



45% ranged Damage buff



Candy Cane (Wintermire)



5% scale buff



15% ranged Damage buff



80% melee Damage buff



Constellation / Gem Dagger



10% ranged damage buff



7% melee damage buff buff



Clockwork Spear (CR4)



10% Scale buff



Tightened spread



10% melee Damage buff



Devil's Spine (Spooktacular Bay)



20% damage increase on swings 2 and 3



15% melee Damage buff



40% ranged Damage buff



Dragon Crested Glaive



31% swing speed buff



20% melee Damage buff



Ember Crescent (Embermount Volcano)



Tighter Spread



50% ranged Damage buff



Gambler's Polearm (King's Game)



Ult++ Rates buffed



60% melee Damage buff



40% swing speed buff



Geier (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)



Tighter spread



Projectiles now pierce



250% ranged Damage buff



27% melee Damage buff



Glaive of Unicorn (Ruthless Portal Defense)



new spread



100% ranged Damage buff



Jade Spear (CR2)



New Spread



30% melee Damage buff



420% ranged Damage buff



Junbao's Sun-kissed Saber (Ruthless Moraggo)



new spread



Kelp Harvester (CR3)



Tigher spead



13% Damage nerf



Leg of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)



Tighter Spread



33% ranged Damage nerf



30% melee Damage buff



Lemurian Halberd (Ruthless Aquanos)



new spread



60% ranged Damage nerf



Magic Carpet Beater (Coastal Bazaar)



16% melee Damage buff



Monk Wrench (Ruthless Sky City)



20% melee Damage buff



Nosferatu (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)



Tighter Spread



New projectile



15% ranged Damage nerf



40% swing speed buff



30% melee Damage buff



Obsidian Sparus (Akatiti Jungle)



Tighter Spread



45% Melee Damage buff



40% Ranged Damage buff



Preying Prayer (CR1)



100% melee Damage buff



Tighter spread



Qi (Ruthless:Glitterhelm Caverns



20% swing speed buff



5% damage nerf



Shimmerblade Scimitar (CR2)



Emerald Staff spread



7% ranged Damage buff



Spear of the New Kingdom (Tomb of Etheria)



30% melee Damage increase



30% ranged Damage buff



Stone Thrower Spear (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)



70% melee Damage buff



45% Damage nerf



max projectiles to increased to 4



25% swing speed buff



20% damage buff on swings 2 and 3



Turtle Shell Polearm (The Striking Tree)



30% melee Damage buff



15% ranged Damage buff





Squire/Countess/Barbarian

Abyssal Fin (Eternian Gauntlet)



4.33% Damage buff



300% Damage buff on each swing



Anubis's Sand Blade (Tomb of Etheria)



Reworked into a projectile sword



9% Damage buff



Aquian Cog Maul



7% Damage buff



300% Damage buff on each swing



Ban Hammer (Wintermire)



15% scale buff



30% Damage buff



150% Damage buff on each swing



Bonecutter (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)



10% scale buff



26% Damage buff



225% Damage buff on first and second swing



275% Damage buff on third swing



Cog Sword (CR4)



20% Scale buff



36% Damage buff



15% Damage buff on third hit



200% Damage buff on each swing



Corrupt Axe (Jester's Spooktacular)



125% Damage buff on each swing



Counteau (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)



Reworked into a projectile sword



25% Damage nerf



Crysknife of the Efreet (Ruthless Moraggo)



15% Damage buff



175% Damage buff on first and second swing



150% Damage buff on third swing



Crystal Blade (CR3)



Projectile now always fires regardless of health



15% scale buff



30% Melee Damage buff



Projectile now scales with strength



Demon Sword (Spooktacular Bay)



10% scale buff



11% Damage buff



125% Damage buff on first and second swing



200% Damage buff on third swing



Diamond-Tipped Carver (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)



10% scale buff



100% Damage buff on first swing



120% Damage buff on second swing



285% Damage buff on third swing



Dynast (Moonbase)



15% Damage buff



125% Damage buff on swing 1



145% Damage buff on swing 2



210% Damage buff on swing 3



Ebon Falchion (CR2)



10% Damage buff



225% Damage buff on each swing



Eternian Greatsword (Ruthless Crystalline Dimmension)



Projectiles no longer follow the arc of the swing



20% ranged Damage buff



Fish (Valentine's Citadel)



100% Damage buff on each swing



Flamewarder (Ruthless: The Summit)



10% scale buff



Changed Damage type to Fire



8% Damage buff



125% Damage buff on each swing



Goblin Wrench (Omenak)



375% Damage buff on first swing



395% Damage buff on second swing



485% Damage buff on third swing



Honey Sword (Infested Ruins)



100% Damage buff on each swing



Jewel Encrusted Sword (Magus Citadel)



50% Damage buff



95% Damage buff on first swing



105% Damage buff on second swing



200% Damage buff on third swing



Kraken Fang (Ruthless Riddle of the Deep)



5% Damage buff



50% Damage buff for first and second swing



100% Damage buff for third swing



Leaf Blade (Striking Tree)



55% Damage buff



125% Damage buff on first and second swing



175% Damage buff on third swing



Light / Dark Knight (King's Game)



Ult++ Rates buffed



Reworked into a projectile sword



22% Damage buff



Obsidian Gladius (Akatiti Jungle)



Reworked into a projectile sword



100% Damage buff



Patellar Hammer (Ruthless Portal Defense)



12.5% Damage buff



250% Damage buff on first swing



320% Damage buff on second swing



435% Damage buff on third swing



Roger's Revenge (Buccaneer Bay)



10% scale buff



14% Damage buff



150% Damage buff on each swing



Spiderling Cleaver (CR1)



17% Damage buff



185% Damage buff on first and second



285% Damage buff on third swing



Steam Saw (Ruthless Sky City)



3.5% melee Damage buff



200% Damage buff on each swing



Sword of Embers (Flames of Rebirth)



Reworked into a fire only projectile sword



30% Damage buff



Sword of Hearts (Wandering Heart)



100% Damage increase on each swing



Sword of Masters (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)



700% ranged Damage buff



Splash Damage added



The Heretic (Ruthless Challenge: Wizardry)



25% Damage buff



150% Damage buff on each swing



Tinkerer's Perfection (Tinker's Workshop)



5% scale buff



36% Damage buff



250% Damage buff on each swing



Triton's War Glaive (Ruthless Aquanos)



110% Damage buff



75% Damage buff on first swing



90% Damage buff on second swing



230% Damage buff on third swing



Undertow (Temple of Water)



15% scale buff



30% Damage buff



150% Damage buff on each swing



Webbing Untangler (Ruthless Mistymire)



25% Damage buff



150% Damage buff on first swing



100% Damage buff on second swing



200% Damage buff on third swing



Woodland Sword (Lifestream Hollow)



25% Damage buff



175% Damage buff on first and second swing



200% Damage buff on third swing



Xiphos blade (Return to Aquanos) / Constellation Blade (Return to Crystalline Dimension)



300% Damage increase on each swing



Huntress

BF Drill (Ruthless: Volcanic Eruption)



100% Damage buff



Increased damage fall-off with distance



Black Death (Ruthless: Mistymire)



110% Damage buff



Crystal Gun (CR1)



10% Damage buff



Crystal Tracker (Ruthless: Warping Core)



50% Damage buff



Depth Charge (Ruthless Aquanos)



277% Damage buff



Egganator



15% damage buff



Ember Flame (Embermount Volcano)



66% Damage buff



Emerald Thrower (Emerald City)



120% Damage buff



Eternian Energy Cannon (Ruthless: Crystalline Dimmension)



14% Damage nerf



Flame Buffet (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)



60% Damage buff



Gartner (CR4)



5% Damage buff



Genie and Star Blunderbuss



Increased damage by 5% and movement speed to x1.1 from x1.05



Increased Bunderbuss fire rate from 2 shots per second to 3 per second



Hastat's Recurve (CR1)



10% Damage buff



Hyper Rife (Moonbase)



12% Damage buff



Kobold Douser (Ruthless Challenge: Zippy Terror)



85% Damage buff



Krytkal Stryke (Ruthless: Sky Ciy)



54% Damage buff



M-32 (Ruthless: Throne Room)



300% Damage buff



100% slower firing rate



Magma Furnace (Ruthless: The Summit)



75% Damage buff



Pawn Shot (King's Game)



ult++ rates buffed



10% Damage buff



Pressurized Energy Core (CR3)



5% Damage buff



Samiel the Flayer (CR2)



10% Damage buff



Scarab Bow (Tomb of Etheria)



60% Damage buff



Shai Hulud (Ruthless War of the Djinn)



10% Damage buff



Sorcerer's Lamp (Coastal Bazaar)



Slightly tighter spread



150% Damage buff



Soul Focuser (Ruthless: Alchecmical Lab)



78% Damage buff



Soul Dissolver



10% Damage buff



Removed projectile speed bonus rolls since the projectile already is capped on speed by default



Web Gun (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)



Tightened Spread



30% Damage buff



Pets

Bachelor/Bachelorette Seahorse (Valentine's Citadel)



5% Damage buff



Cowboy Monkey (Karathiki Jungle, Akatiti Jungle)



Ult++ Rates buffed



Djinnlet (CR3, Coastal Bazaar)



50% range buff



40% mana generation buff



Ult++ Rate buffed



Donkey (CR2, Moraggo Desert Town)



25% Damage buff



Ult++ Rate buffed



Fluffy Dragon (Lover's Paradise)



5% Damage buff



Jade Serpent (Striking Tree)



6% Damage buff



Mini Snowman (Wintermire)



8% Damage buff



Shroomite (CR1, Mistymire)



25% Damage buff



Ult++ Rate buffed



Nutcracker



Increased melee damage momentum by 20x since the pet doesn't have knockback



Increased nightmare melee damage multiplier by 15%



Mini Kraken



Increased nightmare melee damage multiplier by 10%



Talay Forge Robot



Increased attack range to be on par with other melee pets



Changed damage type to force knockback



Mr. Owl, Etherian Ancient and Mr. Peckers



Bug Fixes

Fixed oversight with Invisibility Field and Invisibility interaction when turning one of them off



Made crystal core Player Stats UI show the enemy archetype instead of ??? when the enemy is not registered on a list



Added a lot of enemy names and portraits to the crystal core Player Stats UI. This will be fully finalized in an incoming patch



Fixed hermit callout not doing any sounds



Updated the particle effect for the active lamp on genie king/djinns/etc to be brighter, to make it more visible for audio impaired people.



Made cloud bracers cosmetic set bonus color a little brighter



Fixed broken animations on Monk Guardian



Fixed an issue where barbarian would deal less damage with hawk stance when under the effect of turtle stance while also being affected by hero boost



Fixed a bug where Jester Guardian time refference for last buff application was persisting throughout map loads



Fixed The Summit Ruthless giving the wrong huntress weapon



Fixed minigun movement speed being instantly reset on reload

Good evening, Defenders! Today, Etheria gets a bit more cybernetic. Patch 10.3.0 introduces the hero, and missions, , and more! An ancient forest spirit seeking tranquillity, the Warden joins the battle against the Old One's army. While at first glance she might look peaceful, if you get on her bad side you'll be in for a world of hurt. With powerful nature abilities, she tries to protect even the smallest of critters from harm. Protect the Eternia Crystals with these all new defenses: And these powerful abilities: Venture into the depths of the Embermount Volcano and find out what secret technologies could be hidden inside the The mission provides four unique rewards to victorious defenders: for Apprentice/Adept for Squire/Countess/Barbarian for Monk/Initiate/Warden/Hermit for Huntress/Ranger and a new accessory set with an electric cosmetic bonus. while gives armor and the Blodletting Blade to everyone who completes it Three new companions can be obtained by completing Tinkerer's Workshop on Survival; the EV Guardian, Robo Chicken, and Airplane, obtained by reaching waves 25, 30, and completing 35, respectively.