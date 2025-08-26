 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19741155
Update notes via Steam Community
Good evening, Defenders! Today, Etheria gets a bit more cybernetic. Patch 10.3.0 introduces the Warden hero, Tinkerer's Workshop and Challenge: Workshop Assault missions, gearpunk inspired weapons and pets, and more!

New Hero: The Warden



An ancient forest spirit seeking tranquillity, the Warden joins the battle against the Old One's army. While at first glance she might look peaceful, if you get on her bad side you'll be in for a world of hurt. With powerful nature abilities, she tries to protect even the smallest of critters from harm.

Protect the Eternia Crystals with these all new defenses:

  • Angry Blossom - Shoots out a piercing projectile that explodes on the second enemy it hits.
  • Sludge Launcher - Launches exploding poison balls with splash damage. Enemies hit will be slowed down and stripped of their elemental resistance.
  • Cloud Tower - Fires a bouncing lightning that hits up to 5 enemies.
  • Wisp Den - A powerful embodiment of nature that shoots up to 10 enemies at the same time.
  • Shroom Pit - Shoots a Shroom Boy at targets, leaving a pool of mushrooms on the enemy, which deals AoE damage and makes other enemies in range take increased damage.


And these powerful abilities:

  • Wrath - Increases speed and defences power, restores health, and adds fire damage to the Warden's pet attacks!
  • Forest's Protection - Gives nearby allies a shield and removes enemies elemental resistances


New Missions: Tinkerer's Workshop and Challenge: Workshop Assault


Venture into the depths of the Embermount Volcano and find out what secret technologies could be hidden inside the Tinkerer's Workshop




The Tinkerer's Workshop mission provides four unique rewards to victorious defenders:

Firestarter Staff for Apprentice/Adept
Luminescence Hologram Crystallizer for Squire/Countess/Barbarian
Mushroom Spear for Monk/Initiate/Warden/Hermit
Nessie Launcher I for Huntress/Ranger
and a new accessory set with an electric cosmetic bonus.


while Challenge: Workshop Assault gives armor and the Blodletting Blade to everyone who completes it



Three new companions can be obtained by completing Tinkerer's Workshop on Survival; the EV Guardian, Robo Chicken, and Airplane, obtained by reaching waves 25, 30, and completing 35, respectively.


New Tavern Themes


  • Added Tropical and Tinkerer's taverns on tavern selection room


    New Shield Accessory: Peppermint Shield


    You can obtain it from the following missions:
    Frostdale Wonderland: Random accessory included in the current accessory pool
    Winter Mire: Guaranteed reward with a Squire out
    Silent Night and Winter Wonderland: Guaranteed at map completion

    New Skins

  • New EV 1.85 skin, unlocked by doing the secret then beating Tinkerer's Workshop on Nightmare or Ruthless

  • New Skeletal Warrior Countess Skin, unlocked by finding it in the Halloween Tavern


    New Tower

    Oil Trap from Dungeon Defenders: Redux is now added to the Huntress and Ranger tower selection

    It deals some damage on detonation, but the real deal is that enemies hit will take 50% more damage from Fire elemental hits.

    Tower Balance Changes


    • Spiky Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.055 -> 1.2
    • Spiky Blockade: Targetting Desirability from 10 -> 6
    • Harpoon: Defense Units from 6 -> 4
    • All squire and huntress towers: Extra 10% damage per upgrade level
    • Slice N Dice: Suction imported from redux
    • Slice N Dice: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1
    • Slice N Dice: Damage Multiplier exponent from 1.1 -> 1.2
    • Bouncy Blockade: Health Multiplier exponent from 1.025 -> 1.1
    • Bouncy Blockade: Base Health from 365 -> 500
    • Bouncy Blockade: Bouncy Momentum Ammount from 113000 -> 135600
    • Bowling Ball turret: Projectile speed from 580 -> 2000
    • Increased Summoner's Ogre Minion targetting priority
    • Decreased Summoner's Ogre Minion mana cost to 500
    • Increased Harpoon projectile speed from 2100 to 3000
    • Increased fireball tower projectile speed from 1025 to 1800


    Map Balance Changes


    • Updated rewards for ruthless Uber Death From Above
    • Updated rewards for ruthless Rumble in the Jungle
    • Reduced Pure Strategy ability efficiency nerfs from 75% to 50%
    • Added one extra tower before DU ramps up on Ruthless difficulty Pure Strategy
    • Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo on Ruthless survival after wave 25
    • Decreased number of mobs on Talay Mining Complex on Ruthless survival
    • Decreased number of mobs on Aquanos, Sky City and Moraggo after wave 25
    • Added genie to Tavern Defence survival wave 25 on Ruthless
    • Made Zamira's Mount factor upgrades for choose best reward
    • Made Baby Old One give two items per Returnia maps completion
    • Changed enemmy survival scaling on Akatiti Ruthless
    • Added rewards to the campaign versions of City in the Cliffs, Karathiki Jungle, and Talay Mines on Ruthless difficulty
    • Added double rewards for Uber Death from Above, Rumble in the Jungle, and Volcanic eruption on Ruthless difficulty
    • Monk and Gunwitch ability healing on True Boss Rush has been reduced by 75%
    • Tweaked max number of enemies spawns on Ruthless Uber Death From Above and stuck mob issues
    • Added second random weapon to Crystalline Dimension on Ruthless difficulty
    • Removed 4 armor slots from Ruthless True Boss Rush reward


    Hero Balance Changes


    • Made circular slice damage swing speed scale damage multiplier a square root
    • Increased base damage on squire circular slice by 1.5
    • Nerfed Gunwitch's Witch's Curse enemy damage boost from 10% to 5%
    • Nerfed Squire's Circular Slice cooldown by 2 seconds
    • Nerfed Hermit damage by 9%
    • Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle range by 50%
    • Nerfed Gunwitch's Icy Needle damage scaller on high end by 10%
    • Tighter spread on Ranger's Piercing Spreadshot
    • Added a speed multiplier to Ranger's Invisibility Field ability
    • Increased summoner build abilities rate exponential from 0 to 0.5


    Weapon and Pet Balance Changes


  • The Nightmare versions of the weapons from Crystalline Dimmension, Sky City, Moraggo Desert Town, Aquanos, and Mistymire match their ruthless counterparts in base damage now.

    Apprentice/Adept

    Arch Mage's Blade Staff (Magus Citadel)
  • 11.5% primary Damage buff
  • Enabled elemental scaling

    Arronax (Ruthless Aquanos)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 55% Damage Buff

    Bouncing Heart Staff (Valentine's Citadel)
  • buffed elemental scaling 80%

    Classic's Eagle Crested Standard (Ruthless Boss Rush)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 5% Primary Damage buff
  • 1.4% Elemental Damage buff

    Crystal Staff (CR3)
  • Tighter spread
  • 6% elemental Damage buff
  • 20% primary Damage buff

    Draconis Ignis (Ruthless: The Summit)
  • Reworked into a fire only weapon
  • Tighter spread
  • 15% Damage nerf
  • Reworked projectile visuals

    Elder Staff (Temple of Water)
  • 20% Damage Buff

    Enchanted/Tormented Bishop (King's Game)
  • Ult++ Rates buffed
  • Tighter spread
  • 18% elemental Damage buff
  • 149.5% primary Damage buff

    Forest Mage Staff (Return to Mistymire)
    Constellation Staff (Return to Crystalline Dimmension)
  • Enabled elemental scaling
  • buffed primary Damage by 25%
  • nerfed elemental Damage by 40%

    Fusion Rift (Moonbase)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 5% Damage nerf

    Gargoyle Staff (CR4)
  • Tighter spread

    Genie King's Shardstaff (Ruthless War of the Djinn)
  • Tighter spread
  • 9% elemental Damage nerf
  • 27% primary Damage buff

    Hand of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)
  • Tighter spread
  • 20% primary Damage buff
  • Enabled elemental scaling

    Lava Slinger (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 120% Damage buff

    Mad Jack (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 5% Damage buff

    Staff of Hearts (Wandering Heart)
  • 44% Damage buff

    Staffaphone (Ruthless Sky City)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 38% Damage nerf

    The Forest's Sorrow (CR1)
  • Tighter spread
  • Enabled elemental scaling
  • 7.5% Elemental Damage buff
  • 7% Primary Damage buff

    Tsuda's Final Creation (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 6% Damage nerf

    Undying Rod (CR2)
  • 7% Elemental Damage buff
  • 7% Primry Damage buff

    Weisgram (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
  • Tighter spread
  • 5% Damage buff

    Xilent's Rhythm Staff (CR3)
  • Tighter spread
  • 6% Elemental Damage buff
  • 5.2% Primary Damage buff

    The Forest Experience (Lifestream Hollow)
  • 12.5% Damage buff

    Hermit/Monk/Warden


    Ace of Spades (Magus Citadel)
  • new spread
  • 45% ranged Damage buff

    Candy Cane (Wintermire)
  • 5% scale buff
  • 15% ranged Damage buff
  • 80% melee Damage buff

    Constellation / Gem Dagger
  • 10% ranged damage buff
  • 7% melee damage buff buff

    Clockwork Spear (CR4)
  • 10% Scale buff
  • Tightened spread
  • 10% melee Damage buff

    Devil's Spine (Spooktacular Bay)
  • 20% damage increase on swings 2 and 3
  • 15% melee Damage buff
  • 40% ranged Damage buff

    Dragon Crested Glaive
  • 31% swing speed buff
  • 20% melee Damage buff

    Ember Crescent (Embermount Volcano)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 50% ranged Damage buff

    Gambler's Polearm (King's Game)
  • Ult++ Rates buffed
  • 60% melee Damage buff
  • 40% swing speed buff

    Geier (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
  • Tighter spread
  • Projectiles now pierce
  • 250% ranged Damage buff
  • 27% melee Damage buff

    Glaive of Unicorn (Ruthless Portal Defense)
  • new spread
  • 100% ranged Damage buff

    Jade Spear (CR2)
  • New Spread
  • 30% melee Damage buff
  • 420% ranged Damage buff

    Junbao's Sun-kissed Saber (Ruthless Moraggo)
  • new spread

    Kelp Harvester (CR3)
  • Tigher spead
  • 13% Damage nerf

    Leg of the Queen (Ruthless Mistymire)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 33% ranged Damage nerf
  • 30% melee Damage buff

    Lemurian Halberd (Ruthless Aquanos)
  • new spread
  • 60% ranged Damage nerf

    Magic Carpet Beater (Coastal Bazaar)
  • 16% melee Damage buff

    Monk Wrench (Ruthless Sky City)
  • 20% melee Damage buff

    Nosferatu (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2!)
  • Tighter Spread
  • New projectile
  • 15% ranged Damage nerf
  • 40% swing speed buff
  • 30% melee Damage buff

    Obsidian Sparus (Akatiti Jungle)
  • Tighter Spread
  • 45% Melee Damage buff
  • 40% Ranged Damage buff

    Preying Prayer (CR1)
  • 100% melee Damage buff
  • Tighter spread

    Qi (Ruthless:Glitterhelm Caverns
  • 20% swing speed buff
  • 5% damage nerf

    Shimmerblade Scimitar (CR2)
  • Emerald Staff spread
  • 7% ranged Damage buff

    Spear of the New Kingdom (Tomb of Etheria)
  • 30% melee Damage increase
  • 30% ranged Damage buff

    Stone Thrower Spear (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
  • 70% melee Damage buff
  • 45% Damage nerf
  • max projectiles to increased to 4
  • 25% swing speed buff
  • 20% damage buff on swings 2 and 3

    Turtle Shell Polearm (The Striking Tree)
  • 30% melee Damage buff
  • 15% ranged Damage buff


    Squire/Countess/Barbarian


    Abyssal Fin (Eternian Gauntlet)
  • 4.33% Damage buff
  • 300% Damage buff on each swing

    Anubis's Sand Blade (Tomb of Etheria)
  • Reworked into a projectile sword
  • 9% Damage buff

    Aquian Cog Maul
  • 7% Damage buff
  • 300% Damage buff on each swing

    Ban Hammer (Wintermire)
  • 15% scale buff
  • 30% Damage buff
  • 150% Damage buff on each swing

    Bonecutter (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
  • 10% scale buff
  • 26% Damage buff
  • 225% Damage buff on first and second swing
  • 275% Damage buff on third swing

    Cog Sword (CR4)
  • 20% Scale buff
  • 36% Damage buff
  • 15% Damage buff on third hit
  • 200% Damage buff on each swing

    Corrupt Axe (Jester's Spooktacular)
  • 125% Damage buff on each swing

    Counteau (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
  • Reworked into a projectile sword
  • 25% Damage nerf

    Crysknife of the Efreet (Ruthless Moraggo)
  • 15% Damage buff
  • 175% Damage buff on first and second swing
  • 150% Damage buff on third swing

    Crystal Blade (CR3)
  • Projectile now always fires regardless of health
  • 15% scale buff
  • 30% Melee Damage buff
  • Projectile now scales with strength

    Demon Sword (Spooktacular Bay)
  • 10% scale buff
  • 11% Damage buff
  • 125% Damage buff on first and second swing
  • 200% Damage buff on third swing

    Diamond-Tipped Carver (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
  • 10% scale buff
  • 100% Damage buff on first swing
  • 120% Damage buff on second swing
  • 285% Damage buff on third swing

    Dynast (Moonbase)
  • 15% Damage buff
  • 125% Damage buff on swing 1
  • 145% Damage buff on swing 2
  • 210% Damage buff on swing 3

    Ebon Falchion (CR2)
  • 10% Damage buff
  • 225% Damage buff on each swing

    Eternian Greatsword (Ruthless Crystalline Dimmension)
  • Projectiles no longer follow the arc of the swing
  • 20% ranged Damage buff

    Fish (Valentine's Citadel)
  • 100% Damage buff on each swing

    Flamewarder (Ruthless: The Summit)
  • 10% scale buff
  • Changed Damage type to Fire
  • 8% Damage buff
  • 125% Damage buff on each swing

    Goblin Wrench (Omenak)
  • 375% Damage buff on first swing
  • 395% Damage buff on second swing
  • 485% Damage buff on third swing

    Honey Sword (Infested Ruins)
  • 100% Damage buff on each swing

    Jewel Encrusted Sword (Magus Citadel)
  • 50% Damage buff
  • 95% Damage buff on first swing
  • 105% Damage buff on second swing
  • 200% Damage buff on third swing

    Kraken Fang (Ruthless Riddle of the Deep)
  • 5% Damage buff
  • 50% Damage buff for first and second swing
  • 100% Damage buff for third swing

    Leaf Blade (Striking Tree)
  • 55% Damage buff
  • 125% Damage buff on first and second swing
  • 175% Damage buff on third swing

    Light / Dark Knight (King's Game)
  • Ult++ Rates buffed
  • Reworked into a projectile sword
  • 22% Damage buff

    Obsidian Gladius (Akatiti Jungle)
  • Reworked into a projectile sword
  • 100% Damage buff

    Patellar Hammer (Ruthless Portal Defense)
  • 12.5% Damage buff
  • 250% Damage buff on first swing
  • 320% Damage buff on second swing
  • 435% Damage buff on third swing

    Roger's Revenge (Buccaneer Bay)
  • 10% scale buff
  • 14% Damage buff
  • 150% Damage buff on each swing

    Spiderling Cleaver (CR1)
  • 17% Damage buff
  • 185% Damage buff on first and second
  • 285% Damage buff on third swing

    Steam Saw (Ruthless Sky City)
  • 3.5% melee Damage buff
  • 200% Damage buff on each swing

    Sword of Embers (Flames of Rebirth)
  • Reworked into a fire only projectile sword
  • 30% Damage buff

    Sword of Hearts (Wandering Heart)
  • 100% Damage increase on each swing

    Sword of Masters (Ruthless Volcanic Eruption)
  • 700% ranged Damage buff
  • Splash Damage added

    The Heretic (Ruthless Challenge: Wizardry)
  • 25% Damage buff
  • 150% Damage buff on each swing

    Tinkerer's Perfection (Tinker's Workshop)
  • 5% scale buff
  • 36% Damage buff
  • 250% Damage buff on each swing

    Triton's War Glaive (Ruthless Aquanos)
  • 110% Damage buff
  • 75% Damage buff on first swing
  • 90% Damage buff on second swing
  • 230% Damage buff on third swing

    Undertow (Temple of Water)
  • 15% scale buff
  • 30% Damage buff
  • 150% Damage buff on each swing

    Webbing Untangler (Ruthless Mistymire)
  • 25% Damage buff
  • 150% Damage buff on first swing
  • 100% Damage buff on second swing
  • 200% Damage buff on third swing

    Woodland Sword (Lifestream Hollow)
  • 25% Damage buff
  • 175% Damage buff on first and second swing
  • 200% Damage buff on third swing

    Xiphos blade (Return to Aquanos) / Constellation Blade (Return to Crystalline Dimension)
  • 300% Damage increase on each swing

    Huntress


    BF Drill (Ruthless: Volcanic Eruption)
  • 100% Damage buff
  • Increased damage fall-off with distance

    Black Death (Ruthless: Mistymire)
  • 110% Damage buff

    Crystal Gun (CR1)
  • 10% Damage buff

    Crystal Tracker (Ruthless: Warping Core)
  • 50% Damage buff

    Depth Charge (Ruthless Aquanos)
  • 277% Damage buff

    Egganator
  • 15% damage buff

    Ember Flame (Embermount Volcano)
  • 66% Damage buff

    Emerald Thrower (Emerald City)
  • 120% Damage buff

    Eternian Energy Cannon (Ruthless: Crystalline Dimmension)
  • 14% Damage nerf

    Flame Buffet (Ruthless: Glitterhelm Caverns)
  • 60% Damage buff

    Gartner (CR4)
  • 5% Damage buff

    Genie and Star Blunderbuss
  • Increased damage by 5% and movement speed to x1.1 from x1.05
  • Increased Bunderbuss fire rate from 2 shots per second to 3 per second

    Hastat's Recurve (CR1)
  • 10% Damage buff

    Hyper Rife (Moonbase)
  • 12% Damage buff

    Kobold Douser (Ruthless Challenge: Zippy Terror)
  • 85% Damage buff

    Krytkal Stryke (Ruthless: Sky Ciy)
  • 54% Damage buff

    M-32 (Ruthless: Throne Room)
  • 300% Damage buff
  • 100% slower firing rate

    Magma Furnace (Ruthless: The Summit)
  • 75% Damage buff

    Pawn Shot (King's Game)
  • ult++ rates buffed
  • 10% Damage buff

    Pressurized Energy Core (CR3)
  • 5% Damage buff

    Samiel the Flayer (CR2)
  • 10% Damage buff

    Scarab Bow (Tomb of Etheria)
  • 60% Damage buff

    Shai Hulud (Ruthless War of the Djinn)
  • 10% Damage buff

    Sorcerer's Lamp (Coastal Bazaar)
  • Slightly tighter spread
  • 150% Damage buff

    Soul Focuser (Ruthless: Alchecmical Lab)
  • 78% Damage buff

    Soul Dissolver
  • 10% Damage buff
  • Removed projectile speed bonus rolls since the projectile already is capped on speed by default

    Web Gun (Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular! 2)
  • Tightened Spread
  • 30% Damage buff

    Pets


    Bachelor/Bachelorette Seahorse (Valentine's Citadel)
  • 5% Damage buff

    Cowboy Monkey (Karathiki Jungle, Akatiti Jungle)
  • Ult++ Rates buffed

    Djinnlet (CR3, Coastal Bazaar)
  • 50% range buff
  • 40% mana generation buff
  • Ult++ Rate buffed

    Donkey (CR2, Moraggo Desert Town)
  • 25% Damage buff
  • Ult++ Rate buffed

    Fluffy Dragon (Lover's Paradise)
  • 5% Damage buff

    Jade Serpent (Striking Tree)
  • 6% Damage buff

    Mini Snowman (Wintermire)
  • 8% Damage buff

    Shroomite (CR1, Mistymire)
  • 25% Damage buff
  • Ult++ Rate buffed

    Nutcracker
  • Increased melee damage momentum by 20x since the pet doesn't have knockback
  • Increased nightmare melee damage multiplier by 15%

    Mini Kraken
  • Increased nightmare melee damage multiplier by 10%

    Talay Forge Robot
  • Increased attack range to be on par with other melee pets
  • Changed damage type to force knockback

    Mr. Owl, Etherian Ancient and Mr. Peckers
    • [*]Increased damage by 10%. Doesn't affect event Owls

    Bug Fixes


    • Fixed oversight with Invisibility Field and Invisibility interaction when turning one of them off
    • Made crystal core Player Stats UI show the enemy archetype instead of ??? when the enemy is not registered on a list
    • Added a lot of enemy names and portraits to the crystal core Player Stats UI. This will be fully finalized in an incoming patch
    • Fixed hermit callout not doing any sounds
    • Updated the particle effect for the active lamp on genie king/djinns/etc to be brighter, to make it more visible for audio impaired people.
    • Made cloud bracers cosmetic set bonus color a little brighter
    • Fixed broken animations on Monk Guardian
    • Fixed an issue where barbarian would deal less damage with hawk stance when under the effect of turtle stance while also being affected by hero boost
    • Fixed a bug where Jester Guardian time refference for last buff application was persisting throughout map loads
    • Fixed The Summit Ruthless giving the wrong huntress weapon
    • Fixed minigun movement speed being instantly reset on reload

