26 August 2025 Build 19741149 Edited 26 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
* change: reduce scaling on heavy attack upgrade
* bugfix: player footsteps are now audible again
* change: projectile no longer deals explosion damage to the same target if the projectile size is not big enough
* bugfix: medium size projectile is no longer spawning extra damage texts
* change: inventory now has proper scrolling
* change: shockwave now has a cooldown
* change: lightning now has a cooldown
* engine upgrade from 2022.3.8f1 to 2022.3.62f1
* bugfix: when jurdlads jump and create debree, the debree no longer goes through the ground
* bugfix: issues with long distance knockback

