* change: reduce scaling on heavy attack upgrade

* bugfix: player footsteps are now audible again

* change: projectile no longer deals explosion damage to the same target if the projectile size is not big enough

* bugfix: medium size projectile is no longer spawning extra damage texts

* change: inventory now has proper scrolling

* change: shockwave now has a cooldown

* change: lightning now has a cooldown

* engine upgrade from 2022.3.8f1 to 2022.3.62f1

* bugfix: when jurdlads jump and create debree, the debree no longer goes through the ground

* bugfix: issues with long distance knockback



