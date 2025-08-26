Fix
Fixed an error that occurred when entering the first match of the World Championship.
Fixed an issue where equipment changes were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where hero \[Manta]’s critical rate stacking from kills behaved abnormally.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an error that occurred when entering the first match of the World Championship.
Fixed an issue where equipment changes were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where hero \[Manta]’s critical rate stacking from kills behaved abnormally.
Changed depots in beta branch