26 August 2025 Build 19741076 Edited 26 August 2025 – 13:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  1. Fixed an error that occurred when entering the first match of the World Championship.

  2. Fixed an issue where equipment changes were displayed incorrectly.

  3. Fixed an issue where hero \[Manta]’s critical rate stacking from kills behaved abnormally.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1278541
