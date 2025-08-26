Heroes of the Seasons 9.8
- During camping, "Proceed" button will now ask for confirmation to avoid misclicks.
Peytr, the Demon Child buff:
- Both of his offensive skills "Disembowel" and "Banefire" won't remove Sleep state on targets.
- "Nightmare" will now target 4 random enemies instead of 3.
Mikaye, the Witch and Elrond, the Arcanist buff:
- Mikaye's skills "Arcanopulse" and "Blazing Ender", and Elrond's skills "Glacial Pierce" and "Lance of Ragnarok" now have 400% damage multiplier, from 300%.
Accessory reworks:
"Party Horn"
- Now costs 25000 Vyse from 15000
- Now gives +25 Max HP from +40
- Now gives wearer bonus +15 chance to counter physical attacks.
"Crown of the Holidays":
- Now gives wearer bonus +7 to all stats.
"Milk":
- Evasions bonus increased to 12% from 10%.
"Orange Pencil":
- Bonus experience increased to 50% from 25%.
Tooltip clarity update:
- Offensive skills now have "(Magical-type)" on their descriptions if they're the type of skills that are reflected when enemies have a reflect buff. If offensive skills don't have "(Magical-type)" on their descriptions, it means they deal attack-based damage which won't be reflected, but instead will be counter-attacked by enemies who have "Danger Stance" (counter-attack) buff.
Bosses' "Shattered Reactions" skill nerf:
- Cooldown increased to 3 turns from 2 turns. Allowing players a wider opening to inflict states on bosses.
Victory Aftermath update:
- Victory screen will now show additional information such as damage dealt, damage taken, deaths, minimum turns, and a total score or rating. (Credits to Cheddare for this code)
