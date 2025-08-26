Heroes of the Seasons 9.8- During camping, "Proceed" button will now ask for confirmation to avoid misclicks.Peytr, the Demon Child buff:- Both of his offensive skills "Disembowel" and "Banefire" won't remove Sleep state on targets.- "Nightmare" will now target 4 random enemies instead of 3.Mikaye, the Witch and Elrond, the Arcanist buff:- Mikaye's skills "Arcanopulse" and "Blazing Ender", and Elrond's skills "Glacial Pierce" and "Lance of Ragnarok" now have 400% damage multiplier, from 300%.Accessory reworks:"Party Horn"- Now costs 25000 Vyse from 15000- Now gives +25 Max HP from +40- Now gives wearer bonus +15 chance to counter physical attacks."Crown of the Holidays":- Now gives wearer bonus +7 to all stats."Milk":- Evasions bonus increased to 12% from 10%."Orange Pencil":- Bonus experience increased to 50% from 25%.Tooltip clarity update:- Offensive skills now have "(Magical-type)" on their descriptions if they're the type of skills that are reflected when enemies have a reflect buff. If offensive skills don't have "(Magical-type)" on their descriptions, it means they deal attack-based damage which won't be reflected, but instead will be counter-attacked by enemies who have "Danger Stance" (counter-attack) buff.Bosses' "Shattered Reactions" skill nerf:- Cooldown increased to 3 turns from 2 turns. Allowing players a wider opening to inflict states on bosses.Victory Aftermath update:- Victory screen will now show additional information such as damage dealt, damage taken, deaths, minimum turns, and a total score or rating. (Credits to Cheddare for this code)