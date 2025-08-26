Greetings Champions!

We’ve just released a new update with some bug fixes and extra polish.

Thanks a ton for all the feedback! It really helps us track down issues and improve the game.

The demo is back!

Now with updated features and adjusted content, perfect to share with friends who are still not sure!

Patch Notes

New

Added a small intro animation and adjusted tutorial pages for first-time players.

Brought back the updated demo version to share with friends.

Added tooltips for Sanctum and Unveilings in the main menu to show how to unlock them.

Added a red preview highlight when dragging a card onto a Site if it can’t be played.

Bugfix

Fixed 'Brynhildr' always summoning from the leftmost slot when no Norse card was present.

Fixed 'Golden Apple' showing the wrong trigger effect type in the tooltip.

Fixed tutorial page not appearing after the boss intro as intended.

Fixed boss intros for 'Hel' and 'Medusa' being slightly misaligned.

Fixed 'Fafnir' displaying the wrong quotes.

Fixed 'Divine Herald' temporarily becoming invisible when trying to summon another card.

Fixed Mana counter sometimes getting stuck.

Update

Unveilings now unlock after finishing 1 run (instead of reaching level 1).

Slightly increased font size for card tooltips.

Rearranged stat info in the card tooltip for better readability.

Improved clarity in the description for 'Tamamo no Mae'.

Made it clearer that your game is saved at the last cleared Aeon (checkpoint).

We’re really thankful for your support and hope you’ve been enjoying Pantheion so far!

If you’ve got suggestions or run into bugs, hop into our Discord or drop a post on the Steam forum.

Pantheion Team