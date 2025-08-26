 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19740930 Edited 26 August 2025 – 13:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Just a small patch to address some high priority bug reports. Thanks to everyone who played and to everyone who reported these bugs!

  • Add 10 second cooldown for taking lava damage after spawning, should fix problems with respawning during lava challenges in co-op
  • XRay highlights now properly disabled for dead enemies
  • Reduced volume of drill mech engine sound
  • Removed pistols only challenge from aquatic arena bonus scan
  • Made secrets in UTC starting zone more obvious
  • Completing expansion pack now grants gold weapon skins
  • Player taking damage sound and low health warning sound no longer uses underwater sound filter when underwater
  • Fix softlock when workshop level is marked as “final zone”
  • UTC workshop levels start unlocked
  • Fix a crash when a player or npc surfs before gamestate is replicated

