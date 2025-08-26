Just a small patch to address some high priority bug reports. Thanks to everyone who played and to everyone who reported these bugs!
- Add 10 second cooldown for taking lava damage after spawning, should fix problems with respawning during lava challenges in co-op
- XRay highlights now properly disabled for dead enemies
- Reduced volume of drill mech engine sound
- Removed pistols only challenge from aquatic arena bonus scan
- Made secrets in UTC starting zone more obvious
- Completing expansion pack now grants gold weapon skins
- Player taking damage sound and low health warning sound no longer uses underwater sound filter when underwater
- Fix softlock when workshop level is marked as “final zone”
- UTC workshop levels start unlocked
- Fix a crash when a player or npc surfs before gamestate is replicated
