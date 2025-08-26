Add 10 second cooldown for taking lava damage after spawning, should fix problems with respawning during lava challenges in co-op



XRay highlights now properly disabled for dead enemies



Reduced volume of drill mech engine sound



Removed pistols only challenge from aquatic arena bonus scan



Made secrets in UTC starting zone more obvious



Completing expansion pack now grants gold weapon skins



Player taking damage sound and low health warning sound no longer uses underwater sound filter when underwater



Fix softlock when workshop level is marked as “final zone”



UTC workshop levels start unlocked



Fix a crash when a player or npc surfs before gamestate is replicated



Hi everyone,Just a small patch to address some high priority bug reports. Thanks to everyone who played and to everyone who reported these bugs!