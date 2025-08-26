🛠 Patch Notes:

Disabled interaction with canister when holding another tool in hand



Fixed bug that allowed refueling a canister beyond its maximum capacity



Interaction with trailer hose or fuel gun now properly drops currently held item



Added a new way of displaying parking mode when a vehicle is on the tow truck. In this mode, the highlight correctly detects workshop zones and informs the player when the car will be properly dropped into the zone



Updated fueling-related sound effects



Fixed incorrectly displayed texts in the vehicle purchase app in some languages



