26 August 2025 Build 19740913 Edited 26 August 2025 – 14:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Disabled interaction with canister when holding another tool in hand
  • Fixed bug that allowed refueling a canister beyond its maximum capacity
  • Interaction with trailer hose or fuel gun now properly drops currently held item
  • Added a new way of displaying parking mode when a vehicle is on the tow truck. In this mode, the highlight correctly detects workshop zones and informs the player when the car will be properly dropped into the zone
  • Updated fueling-related sound effects
  • Fixed incorrectly displayed texts in the vehicle purchase app in some languages






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

