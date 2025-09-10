Hi, you all, it's been a while!



We're here with a brand-new patch that addresses some issues with achievements and other bugs. Sorry it took us this much, but we've been busy working on ports and an online patch that should solve the connection issues.



Here are the fixes:

FIXED: Beary well and Bear minimum achievements were unable to obtain

FIXED: You'll need to beat the game again to unlock the nuclear skins. Now, if you've already beaten the game, you should have the skins unlocked

FIXED: More small issues



We'll keep working on fixing the connection issues, and if you find any new bugs or issues, please let us know!



Thanks for the patience!