Hi Farmers,
We've released a hotfix to address your concerns with auto sort for storage, magnet range, and item prices not showing after selling.
Bugfixes:
Price details now show up correctly after selling an item.
The auto-sort toggle button is now back.
Fixed a player magnet issue in single player where you had to wait until the floatie dropped before the magnet activated. The magnet now works just like before.
Improvements:
Storage drag-and-drop is now back as an optional feature. Enable it in Settings > Gameplay Options to use it again.
We’ve increased the magnet range bonus when using the Forager Ring and Hoarder Ring.
What's next:
Fixing remaining bugs from the 1.2 update
Working to resolve multiplayer connection issues.
We’ll continue sharing updates on our bug-fixing progress via the beta channel on our Discord. Thank you so much for your patience and support.
Best regards,
Stairway Team
Changed files in this update