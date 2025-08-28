 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19740890 Edited 28 August 2025 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

We've released a hotfix to address your concerns with auto sort for storage, magnet range, and item prices not showing after selling.


Bugfixes:

  • Price details now show up correctly after selling an item.

  • The auto-sort toggle button is now back.

  • Fixed a player magnet issue in single player where you had to wait until the floatie dropped before the magnet activated. The magnet now works just like before.


Improvements:

  • Storage drag-and-drop is now back as an optional feature. Enable it in Settings > Gameplay Options to use it again.

  • We’ve increased the magnet range bonus when using the Forager Ring and Hoarder Ring.

What's next:

  • Fixing remaining bugs from the 1.2 update

  • Working to resolve multiplayer connection issues.

We’ll continue sharing updates on our bug-fixing progress via the beta channel on our Discord. Thank you so much for your patience and support.

Best regards,

Stairway Team

