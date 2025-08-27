 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Gears of War: Reloaded
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19740859 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments:

  • Updated map generation algorithm: Starting points now always have 3 branching paths. Winevendor will no longer appear in the early sections of chapters.

  • 【Leap】 changed to Limited (2).

  • 【Blood Explosion】 reworked as a "Skill" that stuns enemies. Blood Explosion+ now triggers damage twice.

  • 【Gate of Nature】 now only restores the player’s HP.

  • 【Compass+】 and 【Striders Boots+】 effects are now consistent with their pre-upgraded versions. Unused charges are retained upon upgrading.

  • 【Striders Boots】 can now only move to vertically adjacent locations.

Fixes & Optimizations:

  • Engine low-level updates: Fixed several hardware compatibility issues.

  • Optimized text and translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2746911
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2746912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link