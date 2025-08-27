Adjustments:
Updated map generation algorithm: Starting points now always have 3 branching paths. Winevendor will no longer appear in the early sections of chapters.
【Leap】 changed to Limited (2).
【Blood Explosion】 reworked as a "Skill" that stuns enemies. Blood Explosion+ now triggers damage twice.
【Gate of Nature】 now only restores the player’s HP.
【Compass+】 and 【Striders Boots+】 effects are now consistent with their pre-upgraded versions. Unused charges are retained upon upgrading.
【Striders Boots】 can now only move to vertically adjacent locations.
Fixes & Optimizations:
Engine low-level updates: Fixed several hardware compatibility issues.
Optimized text and translations.
