Hello Hunters,

We deeply appreciate all your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports, you truly help us make Vampire Hunters an awesome game! We are dropping this hotfix to address the following issues:

Fixed an issue with the Hercules Constellation (one level after another) that caused some Constellations to reset after changing levels.

Fixed a text issue in Kami's Last Training Hall where it displayed "Portals Remaining" instead of "Remaining Infernal Ronins."

Fixed an issue where the Volans Constellation (No Slayme) was not working at Dracula's Cave.

Fixed an issue where killing two bosses at the same time using the Sagitta Constellation (collects boss chests instantly) caused the UI to lock and only close by pressing "Esc."

And, as always, have a nice hunt!