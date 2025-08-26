-add steam auth
- make campfires interactble
- set 4 players limit for sessions
- now completed tasks open new reciepes for craft
- add counter for shotgun in hud
- fix search function in lobby list
- fix bug with staying items in chest after opening
- fix lock input if you open in game settings and train is starting
0.4 Version update
