 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19740501 Edited 26 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-add steam auth
- make campfires interactble
- set 4 players limit for sessions
- now completed tasks open new reciepes for craft
- add counter for shotgun in hud
- fix search function in lobby list
- fix bug with staying items in chest after opening
- fix lock input if you open in game settings and train is starting

Changed files in this update

Depot 3215871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link