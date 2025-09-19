 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 19740436 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Object Snapping

You can use the object snapping feature while placing store racks, warehouse racks, decorations, cash registers, speakers, and fitting rooms.

(You can disable it in the Options - Gameplay settings.)

If you want to use the object snapping feature on wall racks, you should know that they are only functional with other wall racks.

Align Snapping Objects

If you "Hold Left Shift (by default)" while placing an object, you can align the object.

(It's Left Shift by default, but you can change it in the Options-Controls.)

If you don't want to use the object snapping feature, you can disable it in the Options - Gameplay settings.


Sporting Goods Shop is now available in Early Access!

