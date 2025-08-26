1. Hopefully fixed door problems



2. Improved rat movements and handling. should be a little more responsive when sprinting now, and has more expressive turn animations



3. Replaced the music with new music bites, I need to test out if it's better.



4. Team rats now has improved walking-around, less straight lines, and now uses turn animations better.. still janky but will be fixed.



5. Renamed "Reset Game" to "New Run".. Should communicate better that you don't lose everything.



Have a nice day! 🙂