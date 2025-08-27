holoReversi ver.1.0.6 Update Now Available!
Here are the details of the update:
▼ Update Contents
NePoLaBo appear
Momosuzu Nene, Omaru Polka, Yukihana Lamy, and Shishiro Botan have been added as playable characters.
You can also enjoy NePoLaBo illustrations and voice lines in the Gallery.
Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!
Changed files in this update