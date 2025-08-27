 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19740166 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

holoReversi ver.1.0.6 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

Update Contents

  • NePoLaBo appear

    Momosuzu Nene, Omaru Polka, Yukihana Lamy, and Shishiro Botan have been added as playable characters.

    You can also enjoy NePoLaBo illustrations and voice lines in the Gallery.

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!

Changed files in this update

