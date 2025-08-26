- Added a new rule that includes solutions using alternative recipes in World 1 as Pro Ranking
- Updated FSR version
Important Note:
The rankings and galleries of World 1 had to be updated due to a discrepancy regarding whether alternative recipes should or should not be considered for the Pro Ranking in that world. Because of this, the rankings for stages W1_L4, W1_L8, W1_L9, and W1_L10 were changed. If you notice any inconsistency after this update (for example, if you previously had both a normal record and a Pro Ranking record), please replay the stages to resave your rankings.
Changed files in this update