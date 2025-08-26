 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19740020
Update notes via Steam Community
VERSION 2.1.5 -------------------------------------------------
- Changed control layout based on user input (CTRL for Crouch instead of C)
- Added Ascending/Descending function when swimming underwater and for diving when swimming
- Fixed an issue of delayed water transition
- Fixed an issue of "placing objects" disappearing immediately after selection

Known Issues
- Weapons are offset when swimming
- Sharks deform if running for longer period
- Stutter occurring when Hammerhead is dead
- Weapons do not exchange when dropped on an existing weapon in the slot
- Texture flickering on Jet Skis
- Overall boat and jetski smoothness

