26 August 2025 Build 19739746 Edited 26 August 2025 – 13:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, we've prepared another batch of improvements to make your alchemical practice more convenient and profitable.

UI Fixes:

  • Improved information windows – properties no longer overlap when there are many of them. They now move to a second row for better readability.

  • Enhanced Grimoire – enlarged control elements, including the search bar. Using the Grimoire is now more comfortable.

  • Added crime cards highlighting – just like the cauldron highlights ingredient properties, the Inquisitor now highlights crime cards.

Balance Changes

Your excellent work as the Alchemist has increased demand and prices for potions!

  • Increased value for most potions starting from tier 3 – mid and late game stages will now be less tedious.

  • Boosted value of potions that interest the Inquisitor – taking risks is now even more profitable!

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed Banishment to the Gaping One ritual – you can now properly banish any unwanted curse to the void.

