Today, we've prepared another batch of improvements to make your alchemical practice more convenient and profitable.

UI Fixes:

Improved information windows – properties no longer overlap when there are many of them. They now move to a second row for better readability.

Enhanced Grimoire – enlarged control elements, including the search bar. Using the Grimoire is now more comfortable.

Added crime cards highlighting – just like the cauldron highlights ingredient properties, the Inquisitor now highlights crime cards.

Balance Changes

Your excellent work as the Alchemist has increased demand and prices for potions!

Increased value for most potions starting from tier 3 – mid and late game stages will now be less tedious.

Boosted value of potions that interest the Inquisitor – taking risks is now even more profitable!

Bug Fix: