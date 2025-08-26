Good news for all the achievement hunters. They are all working as intended now. We are aware that restockers are still a bit broken, but we are working on them, and they should behave properly on the next update

BUG FIXES

Lifeguards are fixed and save people from drowning again.

Ambulance drivers can now find their way to injured visitors.

Slides no longer injure visitors halfway

Fixed some techs being available before they were researched

Achievements and their counters are all working as intended ( some just need images to be updated, which will happen soon)

Moving a broken item now also moves the broken warning above it

Soda-drunk visitors can now drown like other visitors

Staff now respawn in the changing room, so they appear in the park faster

IMPROVEMENTS

Added a system to make save game corruption harder to happen

Rebalancing the requirements for 5 stars

Fountains tech has been removed from the tech tree (we need to rework them a bit later on)



NEW FEATURES

Staff leaderboard 1st version is now available in the tool shed (you can check some basic stats of what your staff did during the day)



We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates