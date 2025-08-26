 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19739644
Hello Generals, thank you for waiting!
We’re back with the latest update for Three Kingdoms Mushouden~ 🎉

The highlight of this update, “Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array”, is now officially open!
In addition, new rewards such as Illusion Array Manuals and Armguard-type equipment have been added. We’ve also optimized the Workshop and fixed several issues to improve the overall experience. Thank you as always for your support and patience!

【Major Updates】
  • Unlocked Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array Challenge
  • Added new item drop: Illusion Array Manual (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)
  • Added new equipment type: Armguards (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)

【Fixes & Optimizations】
  • Fixed attribute display on the character selection screen
  • Optimized text display in the Workshop

Once again, thank you all for your support and patience!
Enjoy your adventures in the world of the Three Kingdoms ⚔️
If you encounter any issues after this update, please contact us on Discord. We’ll review all reports carefully and continue working on improvements!

