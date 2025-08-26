Unlocked Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array Challenge



Added new item drop: Illusion Array Manual (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)



Added new equipment type: Armguards (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)



Fixed attribute display on the character selection screen



Optimized text display in the Workshop



Hello Generals, thank you for waiting!We’re back with the latest update for Three Kingdoms Mushouden~ 🎉The highlight of this update,is now officially open!In addition, new rewards such asandhave been added. We’ve also optimized the Workshop and fixed several issues to improve the overall experience. Thank you as always for your support and patience!Once again, thank you all for your support and patience!Enjoy your adventures in the world of the Three Kingdoms ⚔️If you encounter any issues after this update, please contact us on Discord. We’ll review all reports carefully and continue working on improvements!