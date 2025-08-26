We’re back with the latest update for Three Kingdoms Mushouden~ 🎉
The highlight of this update, “Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array”, is now officially open!
In addition, new rewards such as Illusion Array Manuals and Armguard-type equipment have been added. We’ve also optimized the Workshop and fixed several issues to improve the overall experience. Thank you as always for your support and patience!
【Major Updates】
- Unlocked Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array Challenge
- Added new item drop: Illusion Array Manual (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)
- Added new equipment type: Armguards (currently drops only in Zuo Ci’s Illusion Array)
【Fixes & Optimizations】
- Fixed attribute display on the character selection screen
- Optimized text display in the Workshop
Once again, thank you all for your support and patience!
Enjoy your adventures in the world of the Three Kingdoms ⚔️
If you encounter any issues after this update, please contact us on Discord. We’ll review all reports carefully and continue working on improvements!
