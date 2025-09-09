Garage: Middle Floor - Some hints will last longer on screen

Garage: Level 2 - Fixed players being able to walk through a specific wall

Hotel - Fixed moth jelly occasionally falling through the floor in the Hotel lobby

Poolrooms - Stopped the Hydrolitis plague from insta-killing players, and death will now cause ragdolling

Poolrooms (Expanded) - Fixed Clumps being able to walk into water and get stuck in some areas of the first and third areas

Level Fun (Expanded) – Improved visuals and disabled flashlights in upper level of zone 3

Tunnel – Some hints will last longer on screen, and disabled ability for Bacteria looking up