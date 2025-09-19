1- Extra XP from Customer Reviews

100% increase!

As you know, you get extra level points if you complete a day with more than 4 points.

Here are the updated numbers:

If your review score is 4.00, you get 20 level points instead of 10 level points.

If you're above 4.00, you get more level points (20+). The higher the review score, the higher the level points.

If your review score is 5.00, you get 50 level points instead of 25 level points.

You can see how many level points you earn in the daily report.

As a reminder:

You can check your current score from the Desktop-Customer Reviews.

How to increase customer satisfaction?

* Avoid long checkout queues

* Keep the store clean

* Set product prices by considering the recommended prices

* Let your customers find all products in the store racks

* Place some decorations to provide a beautiful atmosphere

* Place some speakers and let your customers listen to some relaxing music in your store

2- Extra XP from Online Orders

Each completed online order brings 20 level points instead of 15.

3- Business Tycoon is removed from the shopping bags

Now there is nothing written on the shopping bags, but your store logo is still there.





Sporting Goods Shop is now available in Early Access!