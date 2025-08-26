 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hogwarts Legacy Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19739473 Edited 26 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and Happy Tuesday.

Some tweaks and fixes incoming. Bort has more maps to help those who may want a hint. Also increased the drop rate of stuff, hopefully you should now have more ammo to go pew pew.

Marcel -dev

v1.0.11

🎮GAMEPLAY

  • Increased base drop rate of health, ammo and SpaceBucks

  • Lower the cost of buying rayguns from Floid

  • Put some more maps into Bort's Map Shop

  • Make it clearer when purchasing Rayguns from Floid that you can only carry one side weapon

  • Lower the HP of the candles in Galactabatory so they can be smashed quicker

🎨ART & ANIMATION

  • Add new icon for Bort's maps

  • Improve Melish's death animation

🛠️BUG FIXES

  • Fix an interaction with a Badge that could cause the Pirate Ship to appear destroyed

  • Fix an erroneous UI prompt in the Debris Field

Changed files in this update

Depot 757942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link