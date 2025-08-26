Hello everyone and Happy Tuesday.

Some tweaks and fixes incoming. Bort has more maps to help those who may want a hint. Also increased the drop rate of stuff, hopefully you should now have more ammo to go pew pew.

Marcel -dev

v1.0.11

🎮GAMEPLAY

Increased base drop rate of health, ammo and SpaceBucks

Lower the cost of buying rayguns from Floid

Put some more maps into Bort's Map Shop

Make it clearer when purchasing Rayguns from Floid that you can only carry one side weapon

Lower the HP of the candles in Galactabatory so they can be smashed quicker

🎨ART & ANIMATION

Add new icon for Bort's maps

Improve Melish's death animation

🛠️BUG FIXES