Hello everyone and Happy Tuesday.
Some tweaks and fixes incoming. Bort has more maps to help those who may want a hint. Also increased the drop rate of stuff, hopefully you should now have more ammo to go pew pew.
Marcel -dev
v1.0.11
🎮GAMEPLAY
Increased base drop rate of health, ammo and SpaceBucks
Lower the cost of buying rayguns from Floid
Put some more maps into Bort's Map Shop
Make it clearer when purchasing Rayguns from Floid that you can only carry one side weapon
Lower the HP of the candles in Galactabatory so they can be smashed quicker
🎨ART & ANIMATION
Add new icon for Bort's maps
Improve Melish's death animation
🛠️BUG FIXES
Fix an interaction with a Badge that could cause the Pirate Ship to appear destroyed
Fix an erroneous UI prompt in the Debris Field
Changed files in this update