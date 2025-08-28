 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19739432
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear fans,
Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

Update Contents
Bug Fixes
  • [OHW+] In Extras, specifically, in Look at 'Class Specific Data', we've fixed an issue where the "?" icon for the Tourist-exclusive ending was incorrectly displayed in other classes.

Feature Changes
  • [OWH/OWH+]Refactored character rendering during restricted vision due to engine-related reasons. No visual changes have been made.

Again, thank you for you continued support.

PLAYISM

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese One Way Heroics JP Content Depot 266211
Windows English One Way Heroics EN Content Depot 266212
Windows DLC 352840Japanese One Way Heroics Plus JP Content Depot 352841
Windows DLC 352840English One Way Heroics Plus EN Content Depot 352842
