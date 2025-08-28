[OHW+] In Extras, specifically, in Look at 'Class Specific Data', we've fixed an issue where the "?" icon for the Tourist-exclusive ending was incorrectly displayed in other classes.



[OWH/OWH+]Refactored character rendering during restricted vision due to engine-related reasons. No visual changes have been made.



Dear fans,Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.Again, thank you for you continued support.