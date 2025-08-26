- Added puzzle pieces collected to level cards. You can now see which levels have pieces still to find.

- Gamewide optimisations in physics and audio handling for a significant performance boost.

- Fixed Grocery list bug where hats wouldn’t register towards the objective in the rear chute.

- Animation and physics fixed on giant wrecking ball in loft, with nicer baked animations

- Ticket shoot speed increased for depositing into Arcade prize machine, and internal gatcha balls fixed to not clip out of the machine.

- Mess puddles improved with new sounds and vfx

- New sfx for Training Bot writing

- New smashing sfx for breaking jewellery cases and glass freezers

- New sfx when completing bonus

- Fixed a bunch of disposal callout displays that had incorrect scales or orientations

- Clean bar UI "Clean More!" and "Superclean!!" messages fixed in Courtroom.

- Tips board graphic added to intro sequence.

- Fixed misplaced disposal volumes in the Gas Station back alley

- Fixed more collision boxes on the Level Select

- Made some terrain, background, and lighting optimization improvements to Market level

- Fix for Acuvac body showing outdated mesh