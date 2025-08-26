 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19739081
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added puzzle pieces collected to level cards. You can now see which levels have pieces still to find.
- Gamewide optimisations in physics and audio handling for a significant performance boost.
- Fixed Grocery list bug where hats wouldn’t register towards the objective in the rear chute.
- Animation and physics fixed on giant wrecking ball in loft, with nicer baked animations
- Ticket shoot speed increased for depositing into Arcade prize machine, and internal gatcha balls fixed to not clip out of the machine.
- Mess puddles improved with new sounds and vfx
- New sfx for Training Bot writing
- New smashing sfx for breaking jewellery cases and glass freezers
- New sfx when completing bonus
- Fixed a bunch of disposal callout displays that had incorrect scales or orientations
- Clean bar UI "Clean More!" and "Superclean!!" messages fixed in Courtroom.
- Tips board graphic added to intro sequence.
- Fixed misplaced disposal volumes in the Gas Station back alley
- Fixed more collision boxes on the Level Select
- Made some terrain, background, and lighting optimization improvements to Market level
- Fix for Acuvac body showing outdated mesh

Changed files in this update

Depot 2333941
